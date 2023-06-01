Screen image from an alert announcing that Maha Li Hobbs was missing and being searched for. On the right is her mother, Alexus Nelson.

AURORA | Aurora police have arrested an Aurora woman whose 5-year-old daughter was reported missing after the body of a child was found in the woman’s apartment, according to a statement from Aurora police.

Alexus Nelson, 27, was arrested earlier this week in connection with charges of attempting to influence a public servant as police were searching for Nelson’s missing daughter.

“Charges of child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence were added Thursday after Crimes Against Children detectives located human remains of a child in Nelson’s apartment,” the release said.



Identification of the body found in Nelson’s apartment will come from the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

On Wednesday, the Aurora Police Department sent out a missing person’s report for Maha Li, a 5-year-old girl. In a Thursday update on social media, the department said that Nelson was Li’s mother.

On Tuesday, 911 dispatchers received a call from someone out of state who said that their daughter, Nelson, had made concerning statements to them recently by text.

“The caller also raised concerns about the safety of their granddaughter,” the release said.

Officers visited Nelson at her apartment in the 1000 block of South Elkhart Way, where according to the release she told them she had given her daughter up for adoption but did not provide any documentation.

“Investigators couldn’t independently verify the adoption through state records, prompting Nelson’s initial arrest for attempting to influence a public servant,” the release said.

Nelson is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond in the Arapahoe County Detention Center. She is scheduled to appear in Arapahoe County District Court on Tuesday, according to online records.

Anyone with potential information about this case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters may remain anonymous.