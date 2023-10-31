AURORA | The city of Aurora is celebrating diversity in a new rebranding campaign that launched Tuesday focusing on city visitors.

“Our rebranding campaign represents the true spirit of Aurora – a city that stands tall with its diversity, embraces creativity, and celebrates individuality without reservation,” Bruce Dalton, CEO & President of Visit Aurora, said in a statement. “We believe that the cultural fabric of our city is what makes us exceptional, and this campaign reflects our dedication to making Aurora a destination that welcomes everyone with open arms.”

English Version of a 30-second marketing video.

Visit Aurora, the city’s destination marketing organization, worked with MMGY Global, a travel branding agency, to work on the rebranding campaign for the city, according to a press statement released on Tuesday.

More than 160 languages are spoken by Aurora residents and is one of the most diverse cities in the country, according to the press statement.

Spanish version of a 30-second marketing video.

The campaign, titled “Our Story, Our Way” is “an invitation to explore a city that embraces the unexpected and thrives on the creativity that flows through its streets.” The campaign includes multimedia content, social media posts, videos and interactive experiences.