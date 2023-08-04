AURORA | Adams County state House Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet announced today her intention to seek the Senate District 21 seat vacated by Dominic Moreno, leaving for a position in the Denver Mayor’s office.

“I want to continue my work in the Legislature to make sure that Colorado’s kids are protected, make sure that our communities of color receive the equitable investments that they have historically been denied, and to make sure Colorado continues to expand our renewable energy infrastructure to help fight climate change,” Michaelson Jenet said in a statement.

Dafna Michaelson Jenet

A Democrat, Michaelson Jenet has held the House District 32 seat for seven years. That seat was in House District 30 before redistricting took place last year.

She currently is chairperson of the House serves on the House Public and Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Committee and sits on the House Education and Legislative Audit committees.

Moreno announced he would accept a position in newly elected Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s administration as deputy chief of staff. He leaves the state Senate as assistant majority leader, the number two position in the Democrat-controlled house. Moreno’s departure from the state Senate was first reported by the Denver Post.

Michaelson Jenet has been endorsed for the seat by Moreno, Attorney General Phil Weiser, congressional representatives Brittany Pettersen and Jason Crow, state Rep. David Ortiz and “many additional legislators and community members.”

Adams County Democratic Party officials were not immediately available for comment about other contenders and the timeline for the vacancy committee.

If selected, Michaelson Jenet’s move to the state Senate would created a House seat opening in a district that represents northwest Aurora and southern Commerce City.