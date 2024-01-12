Members of the Aurora Day Resource Center street outreach team, Outreach workers try to persuade people to go to an area shelter when temperatures become dangerous. Lowes are expected be well below zero this weekend. File Photo by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel

AURORA | Snow, ice and fierce winter winds will bring life-threatening cold to Aurora this weekend, and the city is urging its hundreds of homeless residents to seek shelter.

The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures plunging from a daytime high of about 33 degrees on Friday to an overnight low of 10 degrees below zero, with snow likely and wind gusts of up to 30 mph expected.

Friday night’s freezing winds will be cold enough to inflict frostbite on the face of an exposed person within 10 minutes, according to the agency’s wind chill charts.

“When we have persistent cold weather with no breaks, and freezing temperatures, and these intense winds and wind-chill factors, it’s absolutely deadly,” said Cathy Alderman of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless.

Adults with non-aggressive, vaccinated pets or no pets can escape the cold at the Aurora Day Resource Center, located near the University of Colorado School of Medicine in north Aurora at 13387 E. 19th Place. The center opened for sheltering Jan. 7 and will remain open 24-hours-a-day through Jan. 17.

Anna Miller — public relations director for Mile High Behavioral Healthcare, which operates the Aurora Day Resource Center and Comitis Crisis Center — said families seeking shelter in Aurora should contact the Comitis Crisis Center’s emergency line at 303-341-9160.

At the same time, city spokesman Ryan Luby said the Aurora Cold Weather Outreach Team — staffed jointly by city employees, Mile High Behavioral Healthcare, and Aurora Mental Health and Recovery — is visiting known homeless encampments, offering rides to the Aurora Day Resource Center as well as winter-weather gear. The team plans to operate through Jan. 14.

Luby said members of the public who observe individuals who appear to be unable to take care of themselves in the cold should call 911. However, he said Aurorans do not need to call 911 solely to report the locations of encampments, since the outreach team is “very aware” of their placement throughout the city.

“It is critically important for all of us to check on our family and neighbors and make sure they have a safe place to be,” Luby said Friday. “We are grateful for ACOT’s diligence and expertise in routinely working with people experiencing homelessness and in conducting targeted outreach to get them into a warm, safe place.”

Temps will barely climb above zero on Saturday, dropping to around 7 degrees below zero overnight, with frigid breezes continuing to heighten the risk of frostbite. Winds will continue to blow Sunday, and the overnight subzero cold is expected to last through Monday.