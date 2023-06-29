Aurora Municipal Center and the great lawn. The feature became subject of debate this week as lawmakers discussed drought restrictions (Marla R. Keown/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Aurora lawmakers on Wednesday voted to scale down restrictions on residents watering their lawns in response to rebounding water levels at the city’s reservoirs.

The council voted in February to limit residents to two days of lawn watering per week rather than three, reflecting the fact that the city had less than 30 months’ worth of water stored between its reservoirs and the snowpack at the time.

But with the ample rain that has fallen since then, and the decision of residents not to irrigate outdoor landscaping, Aurora Water on Wednesday asked the council’s permission to ease the restrictions.

“At this time, we are comfortable recommending to council that we restore normal watering conditions,” said Marshall Brown, director of Aurora Water. “We feel that we’re in good shape for the remainder of this year and prepared well headed into next year.”

Brown said the city’s reservoirs were about 85% full as of Wednesday. Though opponents of the restrictions questioned whether the policy had any impact, Brown said the actions of Aurora Water customers meant outdoor water use had been below average and said the majority of single-family homes complied with the rules.

Council members Curtis Gardner and Danielle Jurinsky took the opportunity to slam the utility for asking the council to limit outdoor water use in the first place. Jurinsky argued that the city should refund the surcharges paid by some residents who used significantly more water than they did on average between December and February.

She also criticized the city’s messaging around water conservation and questioned why the city was asking residents to cut back while also maintaining the spacious “Great Lawn” outside of the Aurora Municipal Center.

“The ‘rules for thee, but not for me’ type government doesn’t work for me,” Jurinsky said. “This rain season was definitely due to God, not Marshall Brown.”

Gardner said he would support a bill suggested by Jurinsky refunding the surcharges, which Jurinsky said total around $600,000.

Councilmember Alison Coombs responded to Jurinsky to say that the restrictions were introduced in response to the water shortage that the city was experiencing at the time and that one year of rainfall did not negate ongoing problems of water scarcity.

“I think it was the responsible and right decision to make at that time. And for the people who chose to turn on their irrigation systems … knowing that surcharges were coming forward, that was a choice they made,” Coombs said. “You’ve been living here just as long as I have. We’ve been in a drought for our entire lives.”

Mayor Mike Coffman also brought up how nearly half of the city’s water goes to outdoor irrigation, and the city doesn’t get that water back. He argued that man-made climate change was a reality and that the city needed to deal with the related problem of water scarcity by conserving.

The council voted unanimously to roll back the enhanced restrictions on lawn watering to allow watering as often as three times per week. Residents will still be limited to watering outside the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sept. 30.