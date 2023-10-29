AURORA | A motorists who lost control of their car had to be extricated by firefighters after the vehicle rolled over about 5 p.m. Saturday in south-central Aurora.

“Initial reports show that one vehicle with a single occupant lost control just south of” East First Avenue and South Chambers Road, police said in a social media post. “The vehicle flipped and the driver was extricated. They were transported to the hospital.”

Firefighters said rescuers arriving first on the scene shut down traffic on northbound Chambers Road. Firefighters had to use cutting equipment to extricate the driver from the car for treatment.

Details about the driver and injuries were not immediately available.

“With the inclement weather and the roads potentially being treacherous, (Aurora Fire and Rescue) kindly asks that everyone drive safely this evening,” firefighters said in a tweet.

The National Weather Service is calling for cold and snow through Sunday evening. The low in Aurora will be about 20 degrees with total nighttime snow accumulation of 3-to-5 inches possible. Snow showers are called for Sunday before noon, with an additional 1-2 inches possible.