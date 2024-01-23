AURORA | The Aurora Police Department received reports from six local high schools and two middle schools as they continue to investigate a “sextortion” scheme on Instagram.

“Sextortion is a form of exploitation where children are blackmailed most often through the threat of publishing an explicit image. A scammer could threaten to post explicit material on the internet or social media unless they receive money from their targeted victim,” according to a press statement APD released Monday afternoon.

The sextortion scheme was first reported by the student newspaper at Rangeview High School last week. They reported that this affected at least a dozen students there.

In this instance, multiple Instagram accounts are accused of blackmailing students by threatening to publicize sexually explicit photographs, some of which might be generated by AI, without consent. The Instagram accounts are asking students for money in exchange for removing the posts.

The accounts also solicited money from others to be added to a “close friends” group which gave people access to uncensored photos.

According to a press statement from APD, the incident was first reported to a school resource officer on Jan. 16. Since then, officers have received reports from students and officials at the following schools: Rangeview, Smoky Hill, Gateway, Vista Peak, Cherokee Trail and Overland high schools, and Aurora Hills and Mrachek middle schools.

There were six incidents where students were reported being the target of the Instagram accounts’ sextortion scheme. In dozens of others, students reported receiving unsolicited invitations to join the “close friends’ group.

APD continues to work with Aurora Public Schools and Cherry Creek School District to identify additional victims, according to the press statement. Detectives are also working with Meta to identify the owners of the Instagram accounts and determine the legitimacy of the photos that have been shared and posted online.

Cherry Creek spokesperson Lauren Snell said that the district is “supporting the investigation in any way they can.” APS did not immediately respond to the Sentinel’s request for comment.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact a detective by calling Aurora non-emergency dispatch, 303.627.3100, and referencing case number AP2024-10276. Information can also be shared anonymously through the Safe2Tell website.

Federal officials last year said such extortion schemes have been linked to adolescent depression and suicide, especially in target boys.

If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, call the national suicide hotline at 988. The Colorado Crisis Hotline is also available at 1-844-493-825. They can also be reached through text messages by texting “talk” to 38255.