Aurora Police Department interim chief Art Acevedo speaks about the events and accomplishments of the previous year during a news conference Jan. 11, 2024. (Max Levy / Aurora Sentinel)



AURORA | After just a year as interim chief of Aurora’s Police Department, Art Acevedo will step down this month to “return to Texas to be with his family,” according to the city.

Heather Morris — who Acevedo appointed as interim deputy chief last year, after the two previously worked alongside each other in the Houston and Miami police departments — will lead the chronically leaderless department on an interim basis starting Jan. 22.

“This was a difficult decision to make,” Acevedo said in the Jan. 16 news release announcing his departure.

“I am grateful for the unwavering dedication of the exceptional men and women of the Aurora Police Department. Serving as chief of police alongside the current leadership team has been an honor. Together, we have achieved significant progress in this remarkable, diverse and welcoming community. I carry with me immense pride in the positive impact we have had. Aurora will forever remain a part of me.”

Acevedo was named interim chief in December 2022, after the city came up emptyhanded in a national search for candidates to replace fired former chief Vanessa Wilson.

Under Acevedo’s tenure, the department made strides toward complying with the consent decree reform agreement signed by the city and the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, which was created to address patterns of excessively violent, racist policing that were alleged in a state investigation prompted by the death of Elijah McClain.

The department also failed to meet some of the deadlines included in the agreement, and Acevedo came under fire from activists last year for his response to the officer-involved shooting of Jor’Dell Richardson, a 14-year-old Black boy.

Acevedo initially reported that Richardson had a firearm when he was shot by police in June 2022 and took more than a week to clarify publicly that the teen had a pellet gun resembling a firearm instead.

“The Richardson family has been calling for Chief Acevedo’s resignation ever since he misled them and the community,” Richardson family attorney Qusair Mohamedbhai said Jan. 16. “We hope that Aurora will learn from its many mistakes concerning who they hire for their police chief and find the community leader that Aurora deserves.”

In the city’s announcement, officials applauded Acevedo for bolstering recruiting and promoting “accountability,” “relational policing” and “strategic crime-fighting,” the latter of which the city credits for a local drop in certain crimes.

“Since day one, Chief Acevedo has carried out this role with the vision, purpose and conviction of a permanent chief,” City Manager Jason Batchelor said in the announcement. “He brought passion and unparalleled experience and knowledge to his work every day. I am confident in the direction he has set for the agency and its leadership.”

Aurora City Council member Danielle Jurinsky, who chairs the council’s public safety committee, later said she believed Acevedo’s departure was spurred by a desire to spend more time with his children as well as frustration among police officers over how Acevedo was choosing to allocate the police department’s resources.

Jurinsky said officers perceived Acevedo as lacking experience leading departments of Aurora’s size and mentioned the chief’s past experience leading larger departments in Austin, Houston and Miami.

She said Acevedo’s insistence on acquiring a helicopter for the department and sending police officers to staff the Democratic National Convention led officers to question why Acevedo was committing the department’s limited manpower and resources to priorities that were either out of Aurora’s reach financially or unrelated to day-to-day enforcement.

“I just think ultimately we’re probably not a big enough department for him, for what he wants to do,” Jurinsky said. “We don’t have the police budget he wants.”

While Acevedo butted heads city’s police unions, remarking at a recent news conference that “if you listen to the union rep, no officer has ever done anything wrong,” Jurinsky said the chief had not faced the same criticisms from the unions for his implementation of the consent decree that Wilson faced for her approach to police reform.

“Art’s approach to the consent decree was like, ‘Let’s look at this, and maybe we can do this better,’” Jurinsky said. “And in a lot of circumstances, we found some things that we could do better. Vanessa’s approach was just, ‘If you do anything, you’re fired.’”

Reflecting on Acevedo’s tenure, Jurinsky said the chief brought a “positive attitude” and “new ideas” to the department.

“But I do think it’s time for him to go back home and be with his family,” she said.

The announcement said the city will discuss how a new permanent police chief may be selected in the coming weeks. Acevedo was scheduled to hold a news conference addressing his resignation at 3 p.m.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.