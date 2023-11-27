AURORA | Police say a 13-year-old boy fatally stabbed a man at a south Aurora apartment Sunday night, prompting to Aurora police to press for second-degree murder charges.

Officers responded at about 9 p.m. to a report of a stabbing in the 16000 block of East Easter Circle and found the 40-year-old victim lying unresponsive in an entryway. He had been stabbed in the torso multiple times, police said.

The slain man was identified Monday by Arapahoe County coroner officials as Dominic Ramon Robinson.

Police provided medical care until the man was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. He will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

The suspect remained at the scene and was arrested. Because he is a juvenile, he was not identified.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information about the stabbing is asked to contact Aurora police at 720-913-7867.