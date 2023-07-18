Randy Segura makes a mural in remembrance of Alex Sullivan, July 19, 2020 at the 7/20 memorial at the Aurora Municipal Center. The chalk-art event and other memorials are slated again for this year. PHOTO BY PHILIP B. POSTON/SentinelColorado

AURORA | The 7/20 Memorial Foundation is commemorating the 11th anniversary of the Aurora theater shooting with a variety of events, some new, some becoming a tradition.

The events will take place at the Water-wise Garden, southeast of the Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.

The annual near-midnight vigil remembrance is scheduled to begin at 11:59 p.m. July 19, late Wednesday, with a candlelight procession at the entrance of the Aurora Water-wise Garden. Visitors are invited to visit the memorial and garden, where white crosses will be displayed after 4 p.m.

Commemorative events continue on Saturday, July 22, with the foundation hosting their annual Reflection Garden on Tap fundraiser and a 5K run.

Zack Golditch, a former NFL player and current South Metro Firefighter — and a survivor of the Aurora shooting — will organize the second annual The Hero’s Journey 5K Run/Walk. The event will start at 8 a.m., with D.J. Sinna-G from Mix 100 radio set to kick off the proceedings. Proceeds from the event will fund the Zack Golditch Opportunity Scholarship for an Aurora Public Schools student.

A community gathering is scheduled for after the race, at 9:30 a.m., featuring wellness booths dedicated to various ways of healing trauma. The booths will showcase mental health resources, art, and a variety of non-profit organizations.

From 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., local breweries will provide beer tasting.

The event’s live entertainment includes local band Brushfire, playing from 11 a.m. to noon. Following them, the home-grown Harlotts, from Rangeview High School, will take the stage from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Additionally, 22 chalk artists will be drawing live in the memorial garden throughout the community event. They will focus on the theme, “Be the Light.”

Participants can register for the 5K at the event website. The festival is free for all, while wristbands for the beer tasting can be purchased for a $25 donation online or for $30 at the event. All proceeds from the event will go toward furthering the values of the 7/20 Memorial Foundation.

Registration for the 5K is at https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/Aurora/TheHeroes5K

Wristbands for the beer tasting are available at https://www.7-20memorial.org/21-beer-wristband

Donations for the foundation can be made at https://www.7-20memorial.org/donate