Councilmember Alison Coombs and her child are pictured during the swearing-in ceremony and Aurora City Council meeting Dec. 4, 2023 at Aurora City Hall. Children will no longer be allowed on the City Council dais following a dispute over whether Coombs should have included her son in the ceremony. (SENTINEL SCREEN GRAB)

AURORA | Aurora’s City Council voted this week to boot everyone but select city leaders from the council dais during meetings after one member upset her colleagues by bringing her toddler to the council’s most recent swearing-in ceremony.

While Councilmember Alison Coombs described the Dec. 4 ceremony as a special moment that she wanted to share with her child, other council members said they were offended by Coombs’ baby knocking things over on the dais and, at times, crying.

“The night that I was sworn in, to have a screaming child on the dais is hard on the child — let’s think about the child — not to mention disruptive and distracting to those who witnessed the event,” Councilmember Stephanie Hancock said Monday. “It minimized the dignity, and the honor, and the professionalism of this body.”

Sponsoring the changes to the council’s rules of order and procedure was Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky, who said she “lost all trust” in Coombs after the council member refused to participate in the meeting remotely rather than in-person with her 2-year-old child.

Coombs later wrote in an email that Jurinsky never asked her to attend remotely and that she never turned down a request from Jurinsky to do so. Coombs also said Monday she agreed to a request sent after the swearing-in ceremony on behalf of other council members to not bring her child to meetings in the future.

Jurinsky and Councilmember Francoise Bergan pointed out that parents who are unable to arrange for child care can still attend meetings remotely, but Coombs described the rule change as hostile to mothers, especially those nursing infants.

“It just makes it harder for other moms who maybe don’t have the options that I have,” Coombs said. “I don’t see it as necessary. I’ve agreed to not do the thing that bothered my colleagues that brought this about.”

Council members who spoke in favor of the rule changes — including Bergan, Hancock and Jurinsky — are all mothers themselves. No one but the mayor, council members, city manager and city attorney can sit on the dais during meetings under the new rules.

Coombs wrote in her email that she believes Jurinsky’s request was more about “being a bully and finding excuses to harass people who disagree with her” than objecting to children on the dais.

She also brought up how the changes would allow council members to voluntarily trade seats on the dais, which she characterized as pettiness on the part of Jurinsky.

Councilmember Crystal Murillo voted in favor of the rule changes, the majority of which had to do with revamping the council’s policies on workplace harassment, but said Monday that she was “disappointed” that the policy on switching seats was included and that “people can’t behave on the dais and just be professionals.”

The changes passed Jan. 22 with Coombs casting the only “no” vote.