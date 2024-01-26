John Schwenker who has ridden his bike to work every day for the last 30 years is seen in Boulde in this 2016 file photo. Aurora and Denver are holding a Winter Bike To Work Day in Feb. 9/ (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

AURORA | Aurorans are invited to bundle up, hop on their bikes and grab a free breakfast on their way to work Feb. 9 as part of a regional ride to fight air pollution in metro Denver.

Aurora joins other local cities and the Denver Regional Council of Governments in sponsoring the Winter Bike-to-Work Day event this year.

Free coffee and breakfast burritos will be available from 6:30 to 9 a.m. at the station sponsored by the city and Bicycle Aurora, which will be located northwest of the Aurora Municipal Center, along the Highline Canal underpass west of Chambers Road.

Cyclists needing to make quick repairs will be able to use a maintenance station on the west side of City Hall, and bike racks are available on the east and west sides of the building.

Information about the city’s new multimodal transportation master planning effort, Connecting Aurora, will also be available at the city’s station.

Hardt Family Cyclery at 10255 E. 25th Ave. is also offering free coffee from Glissade Coffee Company and pastries from Banh and Butter for cyclists from 6:30 to 10 a.m.

The store will host an afternoon party for cyclists through Second Dawn Brewing Co. at 2302 Dayton St., dishing up free pulled-pork barbecue sandwiches and beer from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free bike safety checks and flat fixes will be available at both Hardt Family Cyclery events.

More stations are expected to open for cyclists Feb. 9 — for an up-to-date map of other stations and to register to win free cycling gear, interested members of the public can visit BikeToWorkDay.co.