Aurora City Council members via WEBEX Oct. 16, 2023 discussing a resolution addressing the Hamas attack of Israel. SENTINEL SCREEN GRAB

AURORA | Aurora City Council members argued heatedly Monday about whether a resolution condemning the invasion of Israel by Hamas should also include references to Israeli mistreatment of Palestinians.

Attempts by progressives to introduce denunciations of Islamophobia and violence against Palestinian civilians were met with incredulity from some conservatives, who characterized them as inappropriate and detracting from the gravity of Hamas’ attack on Israel.

“What happened to the people of Israel is the worst attack against Jews since the Holocaust,” said Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky, who is the group’s only Jewish member. “This is a moment for the Jewish people and the state of Israel, and anything you want to amend to this, I pray that my common-sense colleagues will not allow it to happen. This moment right now is for the Jewish people.”

Palestinian militants led by Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, firing thousands of rockets toward the country and assaulting numerous civilian targets, including a music festival near Re’im where at least 260 concertgoers were massacred and others taken hostage.

The Israeli military repelled the Hamas invasion and responded with a bombing campaign targeting Gaza that left 3,478 Palestinians dead and another 12,065 injured as of Oct. 18, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The Israeli government reports that more than 1,400 Israelis have been killed and another 3,500 wounded in the conflict that has erupted between Israel and Gaza.

Targets of Israeli airstrikes have included residential buildings and other civilian targets, which the Israeli military has claimed were harboring elements of Hamas. Israel has also imposed a “total blockade” on food, water, electricity and fuel to the strip.

A commission of the United Nations Human Rights Council announced Oct. 10 that there is “clear evidence that war crimes may have been committed” in the region. In its announcement, the commission specifically expressed concern about the killing of Israeli civilians by Hamas and the group’s alleged use of hostages as human shields.

The commission also said it was “gravely concerned” with Israel’s response to the attack, including the blockade imposed on Gaza, which the group said would “undoubtfully cost civilian lives and constitutes collective punishment.”

Councilmember Francoise Bergan, who sponsored the council resolution Monday, said the resolution focused specifically on the harm done to Israel because that country had been attacked and its citizens “have a right to defend themselves.”

“Hamas has violated all laws of war. I mean, what they have done is atrocious. And if that would have happened to the United States, I don’t think we would say that we were committing war crimes by defending ourselves,” Bergan said.

Bergan rejected a suggestion by Councilmember Alison Coombs to include a condemnation of “war crimes,” which Coombs pointed out both Israel and Hamas are being scrutinized for, as well as “apartheid,” referring to Israel’s treatment of the inhabitants of Gaza and the West Bank.

Jurinsky accused Coombs of being antisemitic in a social media post earlier in the day when Coombs expressed support for the Working Families Party’s call for a military ceasefire in the region.

After Councilmember Ruben Medina suggested the statement in the resolution that “the City of Aurora expresses its support for the people of Israel in their pursuit of peace, security, and prosperity” be modified to also reference the people of Palestine, Jurinsky objected, pointing out that Palestinians elected Hamas to lead Gaza in 2006.

She also described Hamas’ charter as calling for the “complete genocide” of Jews. Hamas’ original 1988 charter includes numerous expressions of hostility toward Jewish people, including a quote from an Islamic hadith:

“The Day of Judgment will not come until Muslims fight the Jews, when the Jew will hide behind stones and trees. The stones and trees will say, ‘O Muslim, O servant of God, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him.’ Only the Gharkad tree would not do that, because it is one of the trees of the Jews.”

The group’s updated 2017 charter states that the group does not necessarily oppose Jewish people nor their faith. However, it also explicitly rejects the legitimacy of the Israeli state and endorses “armed resistance” as a way of achieving the group’s goals.

“It’s very sad any innocent casualties that can come from this situation, especially the children in Palestine. But it is no secret, and it’s very public that it is the people of Palestine who elected Hamas to govern them,” Jurinsky said Monday.

Councilmember Juan Marcano proposed that the resolution also condemn Islamophobia and violence against Palestinians, which Jurinsky also spoke against, saying “Israel has a right to protect her people, period.”

“I’m sure Crystal Murillo is next with some sort of amendment, and you guys can play this game all you want, and you can detract, and detract, and detract from what really happened, but let me tell you what really happened: Jewish babies were beheaded,” she said.

Israeli journalists have alleged that babies were beheaded by Palestinian militants in their initial assault on Israel. Israeli officials and U.S. President Joe Biden initially corroborated this but have since distanced themselves from the claim, which remains unconfirmed.

“Alison Coombs, think about that. Think about your son being beheaded,” Jurinsky added, raising her voice at the council member. “Would you care who did it? Would you care who did it? Would it matter what religion they were, what race they were? Would it matter? Do not try to turn this around into some kind of Islamophobia. You don’t get to have that moment. This moment right here is for the Jewish people and the state of Israel.”

Coombs brought up how a 6-year-old boy, Wadea Al Fayoume, was stabbed to death and his mother attacked in the Chicago area following the Hamas invasion in what police are now investigating as an anti-Muslim hate crime.

“Hamas did engage in a terrorist attack, and just as we saw after 9/11, people in our country are engaged in Islamophobia on that basis, and so I do think there’s a valid concern there that we should be thinking about,” Coombs said.

Mayor Mike Coffman said he also has concerns about Islamophobia and raised the idea of a separate resolution dealing with anti-Muslim hatred but said he thought Bergan’s proposal did not need to encompass that.

Murillo also suggested adding a reference to Palestine in parts of the resolution expressing the city’s recognition of the “historical and cultural significance of Israel and its importance to the global community” and encouraging “dialogue, understanding, and cooperation between the city and organizations representing the Israeli community.”

Conservatives rejected the proposed amendments by Murillo and the other progressive council members. No council members opposed the resolution moving forward from Monday’s study session.