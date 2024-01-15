Aurora Police Department has launched a photo speed enforcement pilot program increase safety on Aurora roadways for all travelers. The pilot program will last 13 months. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

AURORA | Aurora city officials are considering a less-than-graceful exit from a pilot program that uses vans equipped with radar and cameras to automatically ticket speeding drivers after police reported the program is more than $350,000 in the hole.

“This seems like an epic failure to me,” Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky said during the Jan. 11 meeting of the council’s public safety policy committee. “I’m not sure I’m interested in even continuing the pilot program after this initial period.”

Aurora’s City Council voted in July 2022 to launch the photo speed enforcement program through a partnership with technology vendor Conduent.

A year later, the city rolled out a trio of vans capable of photographing drivers, with the Aurora Police Department mailing tickets for driving less than 25 mph over the speed limit and sending officers to follow up with people who drove 25 mph or more over the limit.

State law allows police to set up the vans near schools, city parks and ongoing road work as well as in residential neighborhoods with speed limits of 35 mph or less and in areas where police have recorded a high number of accidents or complaints about speeding.

By the end of 2023, the program had resulted in about 1,128 tickets being mailed and 26 high-speed violations that would cause officers to contact drivers in-person, Lt. Chris Amsler told the council committee Jan. 11.

Another 2,358 violations were recorded but couldn’t be followed up on due to poor picture quality, invalid license plates, user error and other problems.

According to Amsler, Conduent told the city that the number of violations that are being thrown out because of user error is decreasing.

City officials envisioned the program would pay for itself through fines collected from speeding drivers. with any surplus revenue being set aside for other traffic calming programs.

But Amsler said the program has been in the red since June 2023, losing a total of $352,861.06 through December. Interim deputy police chief Heather Morris said the city would need to receive the equivalent of 2,200 paid fines per month for the program to break even.

While police initially described the program as a “force multiplier” that would allow the department to crack down on speeding without burdening its dwindling officer force, Amsler also said the city is struggling to staff the vans.

“Currently, this is where we’re having the biggest issue with the program, is with staffing,” Amsler said.

He said the temporary nature of the pilot program has made it difficult to hire and hang onto a full staff of six technicians to operate the equipment in the vans every day.

The city’s contract with Conduent — under which Aurora owes $83,400 monthly for the three vans, which cost roughly $35,000 per month to fully staff — is scheduled to last through August 2024.

The program’s supervisor also plans to step down and accept another job with the city in the near future, Amsler said, in part because “there is no guarantee that her position will be there in six months.” He said a sworn police officer is being trained to take over the supervisor’s job.

Amsler said the department’s recruiters have been told to promote the technician jobs and that APD is working with the city’s Human Resources Department to push cop candidates who were rejected for physical fitness reasons to apply to become a technician.

Jurinsky, who chairs the council’s public safety police committee, called the news delivered by Amsler “alarming” and asked city staffers how Aurora could avoid losing more money on the pilot program.

Pete Schulte of the City Attorney’s Office said the city would be on the hook for about $1 million if it decides to terminate its contract with Conduent early, which Jurinsky said was “uncalled for.”

Interim police chief Art Acevedo suggested Aurora guarantee technicians another job with the city after the expiration of the pilot program to help with recruiting if the city decided to manage its losses by fighting to fully staff the vans.

“I can’t seem to figure out what the qualifications would be to sit in a van all day. I just really can’t wrap my brain around that,” Jurinsky said, questioning why the city rejected six applicants for a lack of job experience.

Jurinsky said she would rather see the city invest in enforcement actions by traffic officers. Acevedo, too, said he thought the city should cut its losses and floated the idea of retirees staffing the vans on a volunteer basis.

City Manager Jason Batchelor told Jurinsky that staffers will evaluate what action the city could take to avoid losing more money on the program.