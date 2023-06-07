Jor’Dell Richardson, 14, from a GoFundMe page set up by family. Aurora interim Police Chief Art Acevedo talks to the media after police shot and killed an allegedly armed 14-year-old boy suspected of robbing a convenience store of vape canisters.

AURORA | The Aurora Police say officials will hold a press conference Friday to discuss the shooting last week of a 14-year-old boy who allegedly robbed a convenience store with a group of teens.

Jor’Dell Richardson, 14, was shot and killed by an APD officer on June 1 after an altercation at a convenience store near East Eighth Avenue and North Dayton Street.

In a statement, the department said a group of teenage boys had stolen “several vape canisters” from the store and one of them threatened a clerk with a gun.

Richardson, who police said was armed, was shot while a group of officers were attempting to take him into custody and pronounced dead shortly afterwards at an area hospital.

At a June 1 press conference, Interim Police Chief Art Acevedo described the shooting as “a tragedy all the way around” and criticized the teens for viewing life as “a video game.”

Richardson had just graduation a week earlier from Aurora West College Preparatory Academy, according to a teacher who worked there.

Since the shooting, his family has questioned the department’s use of lethal force and asked for body camera footage of the incident.

A GoFundMe page set up by Richardson’s father, Jameco Richardson, described him as “a vibrant and promising young individual who had his whole life ahead of him.”

“Jordell was not a bad kid; he was simply a victim of unfortunate circumstances, associating with the wrong crowd,” the page said. “It is crucial to remember that he is not the demon the APD is portraying him to be. He was loved, talented, and had dreams for his future that will forever remain unfulfilled.”

The campaign has raised $12,000 out of a $15,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release announcing the conference, the department said that on Tuesday afternoon Interim Police Chief Art Acevedo met with “met with counsel and family representatives for Jor’Dell Richardson to review body-worn camera footage of the officer involved shooting.”

By statute, the department must wait 72 hours after showing body camera footage to the public before publicly releasing it.

Police spokesperson Matthew Longshore said details for the conference have yet to be finalized, but that it will take place sometime after 2 p.m. to comply with the regulation. The plan is to publicly release the footage at the press conference, Longshore said, but noted that things could change between now and then.

The name of the officer who shot Richardson has not been released. As is standard practice following a police shooting, the officer was placed on paid administrative leave and the incident is being investigated by the 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.