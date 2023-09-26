“Conversation with Myself” by Lorri Acott of LaPorte, Colorado sits at South Havana Sreet and South Parker Road in Aurora. The artist explains that “the smaller figure represents who we believe ourselves to be while the larger figure represents who we really are, perhaps our higher self, or perhaps our spirit.” The city’s Art in Public Places (AIPP) Committee is considering installing pieces of public art like this one on the new light rail line set to run along I-225. (Courtland Wilson/ Aurora Sentinel)

“Peace” is located at South Havana Street and East Yale Avenue in Aurora. Lorri Acott of LaPorte, Colorado made the sculpture to remind us to “rise above”. The city’s Art in Public Places (AIPP) Committee is considering installing pieces of public art like this one on the new light rail line set to run along I-225. (Courtland Wilson/ Aurora Sentinel)

“Fish Bellies” by artist Joe O’Connell at Texas State University. The lighted sculptures are similar to a style approved by Aurora City Council for construction at the planned light rail station at Colfax near I-225. “Composed of layers of frosted acrylic, Fish Bellies’ large biomorphic forms draw inspiration from the social and biological diversity of the nearby San Marcos River reflecting parallels between its ecological life and the University’s varied student body. During the day, the piece’s translucency operates like an ethereal anatomy whereas at night it transforms into a bioluminescent landscape.”

“Last One In” by James Haire of Fort Collins is located at South Havana Street and East Iliff Avenue in Aurora. The city’s Art in Public Places (AIPP) Committee is considering installing pieces of public art like this one on the new light rail line set to run along I-225. (Courtland Wilson/ Aurora Sentinel)

Madison Kukucka draws a crane in remembrance of Alexander Teves, July 19, 2020, at the 7/20 memorial at the Aurora Municipal Center. PHOTO BY PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Scy Caroselli’s sculpture, Precious Cargo, was selected as one of the People’s Choice Awards for Art 2 C on Havana by on Friday Aug. 26, 2016 at 1852 S. Havana St. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

The contemporary sculpture, “I Am Not What I Am” is displayed along the Garden Drive Monday afternoon, July 2, at The Gardens on Havana Lifestyle Center. Artist John Ferguson, received the most votes in the People’s Choice balloting for the 2012 Art 2C On Havana public art exhibition. (Marla R. Keown/Aurora Sentinel)

David Farquharson’s sculpture, “Illuminate!”, has 240 lights that display all spectrums of the rainbow. The 12-foot-tall glass tower set to go up at the Gardens on Havana shopping center later this month will feature hundreds of small LED lights that react to the surrounding crowd. (Marla R. Keown/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Aurora’s Art in Public Places Program will mark its 30th anniversary with a poetry reading and art exhibit at the Aurora Municipal Center from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. tonight.

The program was created in 1993 with the intent to “expand the opportunities for Aurora residents to experience art in public places, thereby creating more visually pleasing environments; the arts represent an opportunity for Aurora to establish a unique image and character and to contribute to the civic pride of Aurora’s community.”

According to the program’s website, more than 300 pieces have since been created to enhance the city’s public spaces, including numerous sculptures and murals.

Aurora Poet Laureate Ahja Fox will read a poem written specifically for Monday’s event, and Mayor Mike Coffman will deliver a proclamation declaring Sept. 26 as the annual Art in Public Places Day and present it to AIPP Commission Chair Ana Valles.

“Community involvement is a crucial component of the Art in Public Places Program since community voices help guide the program’s objectives and ultimately make choices about the artists and artworks in the collection,” said Cultural Services Manager Roberta Bloom in a news release.

“Advised by a nine-member commission of Aurora residents, a community-based art selection panel is formed for each public art project and selected artists often work with the community to gather information and ideas; therefore, the 30th anniversary of the program is a milestone for the city, the commission and the Aurora community.”

Refreshments and public art swag will be available at the event. To learn more, members of the public can follow AIPP on social media or visit AuroraGov.org/PublicArt.