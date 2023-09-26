AURORA | Aurora’s Art in Public Places Program will mark its 30th anniversary with a poetry reading and art exhibit at the Aurora Municipal Center from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. tonight.
The program was created in 1993 with the intent to “expand the opportunities for Aurora residents to experience art in public places, thereby creating more visually pleasing environments; the arts represent an opportunity for Aurora to establish a unique image and character and to contribute to the civic pride of Aurora’s community.”
According to the program’s website, more than 300 pieces have since been created to enhance the city’s public spaces, including numerous sculptures and murals.
Aurora Poet Laureate Ahja Fox will read a poem written specifically for Monday’s event, and Mayor Mike Coffman will deliver a proclamation declaring Sept. 26 as the annual Art in Public Places Day and present it to AIPP Commission Chair Ana Valles.
“Community involvement is a crucial component of the Art in Public Places Program since community voices help guide the program’s objectives and ultimately make choices about the artists and artworks in the collection,” said Cultural Services Manager Roberta Bloom in a news release.
“Advised by a nine-member commission of Aurora residents, a community-based art selection panel is formed for each public art project and selected artists often work with the community to gather information and ideas; therefore, the 30th anniversary of the program is a milestone for the city, the commission and the Aurora community.”
Refreshments and public art swag will be available at the event. To learn more, members of the public can follow AIPP on social media or visit AuroraGov.org/PublicArt.