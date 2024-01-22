Three people were shot during school hours in the parking lot of Hinkley High School, Nov. 19, 2021, just days after an earlier shooting near Aurora Central High School in an adjacent park. Aurora is proposing a new facility to steer the city’s youth from violence. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

AURORA | Aurora is asking residents to weigh in on what programs they’d like to see offered through a proposed “Youth Empowerment Center” to young people who are at risk of becoming involved in violence.

The center would be the first of its kind in Aurora, hosting youth violence prevention and intervention programs designed to tamp down on a recent rise in shootings and other bloody incidents among local teenagers that have rattled the city.

Members of the public who want to share their opinions about programming can complete a short survey — which is available in multiple languages at city libraries as well as online at EngageAurora.org/YouthCenter and at city libraries — any time through March 29. Questions about the proposed center can also be sent to engagecec@auroragov.org.

“It is vital that our community voices be heard, especially as it concerns something as important as serving our youth,” Aurora City Councilmember Ruben Medina said in a news release.

“I encourage Aurora youth, parents or caregivers and those who work with youth, to complete this survey and also share it with their connections so we can get constructive feedback to help inform our future decisions about this center.”

While the location and opening date of the Youth Empowerment Center are yet to be determined, the city has already set aside $500,000 of its proceeds from the 2022 sale of the Denver Broncos along with $1.75 million from the budget of the Aurora Youth Violence Prevention Program for the project.

The city said in its news release that staffers plan to conduct additional outreach through public meetings, events and partnerships with community organizations.

Aurora will also lean on local school districts to solicit feedback from students and school employees, and use social media to try to connect with young residents.

“Centers that are specifically geared toward youth for services, engagement, connection and programming have proven to be successful in fostering community and reducing violence,” city youth violence prevention manager Joseph DeHerrera said in the release.

“We envision the Aurora Youth Empowerment Center as a safe place where youth will learn and feel supported and empowered for the future.”