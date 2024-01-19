AURORA | An Arapahoe County man was found guilty this week of several sexual offenses stemming from a pattern of abuse that police and prosecutors say he inflicted on his young daughters for nearly a decade.

Jurors convicted Jermaine Jay Quinata White, 38, of seven counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, aggravated incest and three aggravated sex offense sentence enhancers, according to a news release from the 18th Judicial District.

White will face a maximum penalty of 204 years to life in prison when he is sentenced in March.

Jermaine Jay Quinata White, via 18th Judicial District

“These survivors were robbed of their childhood by a man who was supposed to love and protect them,” 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner said in the Jan. 18 news release.

“There is no sentence that can restore their innocence and take away the trauma, but a lifelong prison sentence for this defendant can certainly assure the public and his family that they are safe.”

Aurora police began investigating White in July 2022 when officers responded to a report of a sexual assault in the city’s Delmar Parkway neighborhood.

The victim was White’s stepdaughter, who told officers that she had been repeatedly sexually assaulted by White for the past nine years, starting when she was 9 years old. She also told police that she became pregnant by White at age 14 and received an abortion.

A few days later, Aurora police learned White was simultaneously being investigated in Texas for sexually assaulting his three biological daughters. Investigators believe additional assaults may have taken place when the victims lived in Illinois and Guam.

Aurora’s Police Department worked with three Texas law enforcement agencies to build the case against White.

Finally, in November 2022, White was arrested and charged for a series of sexual assaults that happened in Colorado between 2021 and 2022.

During the week-long trial that ended with White’s conviction, all four daughters appeared in court to testify.

“The accounts of what happened to these children are unconscionable and horrific. They were exceptionally brave in speaking up about what was happening in their home,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Jacob Kremin said in the news release. “We hope that this verdict helps bring closure and justice to these victims.”