FILE – This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, AP File Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

AURORA | Cherry Creek School District among organizations salted to receive money from Arapahoe County to “mitigate the effects of the opioid crisis.”

The county allocated more than $2 million in 2023 to several local organizations that will tackle the opioid crisis from multiple angles, the county said in a press statement released Tuesday. The money came from a multi-state settlement with opioid manufacturers.

Most of the $2 million is going toward the school district, with $978,878 allocated for the district’s Youth Leadership Program. According to the press statement, the money will “support and expand on existing year-round leadership program, develop training to implement similar programming in other school districts and bring together a cohort of participants across other organizations.”

Here is the list of other organizations that will receive money from the county:

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office will receive $572,086 to increase the capacity of the Medication-Assisted Treatment Program for the jail

Arapahoe County Public Health will receive $265,402 to expand current programs on the east and west sides of the county, integrate sexually transmitted infection testing and referrals and provide training for partner organizations

Hornbuckle Foundation and Tribe Recovery will receive $209,968 to enhance capacity of existing program through additional paid staff and training

Hazelbrook Community Center will receive $203,662 to open a home that will help guide people through the process of physically withdrawing from drugs and alcohol and then entering a sober living home, with the ability to support 12 individuals through a variety of services

Aurora Research Institute will receive $74,325 to conduct a survey to identify gaps for coordination in regional co-responder teams

This is just the first round of funding from the county, the press statement said. More than $9 million remains in the budget for future projects addressing opioid addiction.

Since 2017, opioid addiction has been considered a public health emergency. In 2022, the U.S. saw more than 81,000 overdose deaths. In Arapahoe County, 180 overdose deaths were reported, according to the press statement.

“For the lives lost and the families shattered, we must stand together and combat this crisis with determination through action,” Arapahoe County Commissioner Bill Holen said in the press statement. “Only by addressing the root causes, fostering education, and providing accessible treatment can we move towards a future free from the clutches of addiction.”