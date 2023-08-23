AURORA | Confusion abounded over Aurora Public School’s district accountability committee during the district school board meeting Tuesday evening, but in the end, there was a decision.

The board unanimously voted to appoint 14 people to the committee, which has apparently been dormant for some time, even though state law requires the district to deploy the panel.

It was the only action item on the agenda.

The committee is responsible for various tasks such as overseeing charter school applications and renewals, school district budget oversight and helping the district increase engagement with parents.

Director Michael Carter said that during his 18 month tenure on the board, he has not interacted much with the committee, and that he believes the board has not received enough information about the committee’s goals and agenda.

He was also confused about the application process to get on the committee. John Lyons, research analyst and liaison for the committee, told Carter that there was not a framework for how to bring on new members.

“I appreciate that this has gone to discussion because I think our office, as well, was sort of uncertain about what steps are to be taken,” Lyons said during the board meeting.

He later told the Sentinel that APS received only 14 applications for the 14 positions, which he said made the selection process easy. Information from the committee members’ applications, such as why they applied and whether or not they are a parent, are available for the public to view on the district website.

Director Anne Keke asked if this committee would be collaborating with other district committees.

Lyons said that “it is a possibility.”

He also said the newly appointed committee members will be involved by reaching out to various other district committees but did not specify which committees. Last school year, DAC worked with the family advocacy committee.

The committee meetings will also be open to the public. A date for the group’s first meeting was not announced.

Board President Debbie Gerkin added that the board should invite the panel to school board meetings to periodically provide updates.

Director Nichelle Ortiz mentioned how the board should provide more guidance and a vision for the committee.

“No wonder there’re question marks,” she said.