AURORA | Communication and organization are among the key issues that Aurora Public Schools need to focus on in the coming years to improve academic progress, according to a consultant firm.

The Council of Great City Schools, a D.C. based organization representing the largest urban school districts in the U.S., presented a 114-page report during a board of education meeting on Jan. 2.

They identified how APS can improve academic progress and student outcomes.

The review of the district’s academic program was conducted in April 2023, before the district hired Michael Giles as the new superintendent. Since then, voters have also elected two new board directors who started their four-year term last fall.

APS student standardized test scores remained consistently lower than the state average, but they followed the state trends in annual progress made by students, according to the report.

During the 2022-23 school year, 23% of APS students met grade-level expectations in English compared to 45% of all Colorado students. In math, 15% of APS students met expectations compared to 34% of all Colorado students.

Ray Hart, representative from the Council of Great City Schools, praised the district for maintaining consistent test scores even after the pandemic. He explained that other school districts around the country saw more significant declines in test scores.

He also mentioned that “strengthening and then developing a high quality classroom instructional environment” was a priority among the staff that the consulting firm interviewed for this report.

“What you’ll need to do as a board is allow time for the superintendent and the team to put together their plan, put together their reaction to the recommendations that we have in the report…and really craft a long term plan for where you want to go as a district,” Hart said.

The district’s areas of strength, according to the report, include:

New energy and focus on the district’s which has created opportunities to build coherence

An enhanced strategic plan

Regularly scheduled district-assessments are creating positive energy

Surrounding community is supportive and excited to work together with school district

A districtwide team supporting students with disabilities

A teaching partner or coach in every school

Early education department is strategically building a comprehensive program

The consulting firm identified dozens of weaknesses in the district, according to the report. Some of them are:

Lack of organizational coherence and communication

There is a lack of clear, consistent and coherent expectations for what students should know and be able to do

Lack of consistency with assessments

Angst and trepidation with the new superintendent as teachers are not part of learning walks

Many teachers do not respond to surveys because they feel like their voices are not being heard

Several people in the leadership team do not have K-12 experience

Systems are not in place for principals to request support, and they reported a history of retaliation that inhibits principals and teachers from speaking up

Teachers and principles expressed frustrations that decisions are being made by a small group of people with no feedback, and there is little understanding about why decisions were being made

There was a level of mistrust among board of education directors in the past, and there is new concern with the new superintendent

Recommendations for improvement, according to the report, include:

Building trust and a collaborative mindset

Accelerating the district’s efforts to provide equity in learning

Design and implement standards-based, rigorous learning

“After meeting with Giles and his team, [The Council of Great City Schools] is confident that the staff, with the governance support of the school board, will be able to improve student outcomes,” the report stated.