Jennifer Ludwig, Public Health Director for Arapahoe County Public Health Department discusses her plans for the future of the new health department during an interview with The Sentinel. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

AURORA | Five new people were appointed to serve on the Arapahoe County Board of Health.

The Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners appointed them during a meeting on Dec. 12, according to a county press statement. Their roles will begin in 2024.

The five new members are:

Mark Mcmillan (term to expire on December 31, 2029)

Mark Levine (term to expire on December 31, 2029)

Michelle Weinraub (term to expire on December 31, 2029)

Kristine Burrows (term to expire on December 31, 2027)

Terrence Walker (term to expire on December 31, 2025)

They will be working alongside current board of health members Bebe Klenman and Shawn Davis.

The end of the year brings to a close the first year for the nascent Arapahoe County Department of Health.

Jan. 1, of this year brought to an end the 58-year Tri-County Health Department partnership between Arapahoe, Adams and Douglas counties.

Tri-County’s demise was sealed last fall when first Douglas County and then Adams County voted to exit, driven primarily by disagreements over public health orders put in place during the pandemic. The three counties have spent the last year creating new, independent health departments.