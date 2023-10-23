AURORA | Thirteen people were indicted on suspicion of stealing dozens of cars and using them to break into businesses and stealing ATMs, according to a press release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Over a year, the defendants allegedly stole 59 vehicles from different locations, including at the airport, and used some of those cars to smash into the fronts of businesses. Then, they would place straps around ATMs and pull the machines from the buildings, according to investigators. Prosecutors logged 31 attempted or completed burglaries, according to court documents.

According to the press release, the individuals preferred to steal Ford F-150s, but they also stole Jeep Grand Cherokees, Dodge Chargers and Dodge Challengers.

They allegedly used “sophisticated tools to reprogram key fobs” to steal the vehicles and disabled the cars’ GPS to “avoid apprehension.”

Multiple agencies, including Adams County District Attorney Brian Mason and the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority and the Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force led the investigation into the defendants’ arrest. All 13 were allegedly a part of a “prolific group” that the task force followed for more than a year.

The 13 defendants are facing more than 100 charges related to burglary and aggravated motor vehicle theft.

The 13 defendants and their custody state are:

Marc Morales Cisneros: At Large

Hector Escalera Hernandez: In Custody in Mexico

David Nava Delgado: In Custody

Carlos Nava Delgado: In Custody

Jorge Cadena Lujan: In Custody

Stephanie Reza Ramos: In Custody

Rene Ruiz Ochoa: In Custody

Alejandro Silva-Vasquez: At Large in Mexico

Cesar Poblano Hernandez: In Custody

Brian Valladares: In Custody

Rodrigo Perez-Gonzalez: In Custody

Cruz Cordova: At Large

Jose Merino Ramos: At large

“I’m certain that this indictment will send a message to all who target vulnerable travelers at DIA,” Mason said in a statement. “This behavior will not be tolerated, and we will pursue justice with all the law enforcement and prosecutorial power we have to deter it.”