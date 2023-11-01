The 47-count indictment was signed on September 25, 2023. Following a round up and the completion of Operation Dress for Less, the District Attorney’s Office, the Rocky Mountain Division of the DEA, and the North Metro Task Force are available to speak about the investigative efforts that led to this indictment

AURORA | An Adams County grand jury indicted nine members of a Mexican drug cartel accused of trafficking drugs into Adams County and seizing more than 150 pounds of fentanyl tablets, meth and cocaine.

Prosecutors said nine defendants allegedly trafficked large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamines and cocaine into the United States, locally and across other states, according to 17th Judicial District Attorney officials.

Prosecutors have planned a 1 p.m. press conference to discuss details of the case.

All nine defendants are allegedly members of the Sanudo-Rivera Drug Trafficking Organization, according to the distinct attorney’s press release.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved with the investigation, including District Attorney Brian Mason, the Drug Trafficking Unit of the Adams County District Attorney’s Office, the North Metro Task Force, and the Drug Enforcement Administration Rocky Mountain Field Division.

Law enforcement were investigating the distribution of drugs between the Sinaloa Drug Cartel and the Greater Adams County area when the North Metro Task Force identified distributors in Westminster and Federal Heights during Operation Dress for Less, according to the press release.

The task force eventually uncovered “an entire distribution network of co-conspirators that connected Mexico to Colorado, Oregon, Nevada and Arizona.”

“I’m proud of the work of my staff and our partners, and it is encouraging to see it come to fruition through this expansive indictment; however, the work continues and this is just one step in the process of ridding our communities of these Mexican drug cartels that do our residents a great deal of harm,” Mason said in a statement.

On Sept. 25, a grand jury indicted the members, eight men and one woman, on 47 counts.

In addition to the indictment, law enforcement seized a total of:

• 84.3 pounds, or 381,824 pills, of fentanyl

• 66 pounds of methamphetamines

• 1.4 kilos, or approximately 3 pounds, of cocaine

• 14 grams of heroin

• One active methamphetamine lab

• Five guns

• $93,000

“Our investigators worked tirelessly on this case, to prevent this number of narcotics from reaching the streets of Adams and Broomfield Counties. I couldn’t be prouder of the work accomplished by the men and women who worked on this case.” North Metro Task Force Commander John Bitterman said in the press statement.