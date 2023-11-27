Acquitted Aurora Police officer Nathan Woodyard, front, leaves a courtroom at the Adams County Justice Center on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, after he was found not-guilty in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain. (Hart Van Denburg/Colorado Public Radio via AP)

AURORA | Aurora police officer Nathan Woodyard will return to his job after being acquitted for his role in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, who Woodyard placed in a chokehold, the city announced Monday.

Woodyard has been on unpaid leave since he was indicted in September 2021 on multiple felony charges in connection with the 23-year-old’s death. A jury found Woodyard not guilty of manslaughter and criminally-negligent homicide earlier this month, making him eligible to return to work.

“(Woodyard) has elected to reintegrate with the APD and is currently on restricted duty (not in uniform, no public contact, and no enforcement actions) pending next steps in the reintegration process,” city spokesperson Ryan Luby said in an email. “As we have shared publicly numerous times previously, the city is bound by the relevant city charter language.”

The city charter says in part that a police officer who is indicted for a felony should be suspended without pay but that “such suspension shall be terminated by restoration to the service or by discharge as soon as the decision of the court becomes final.”

Luby said the city had to reinstate Woodyard to comply with the charter, describing the process as “automatic” following the cop’s acquittal. Luby wrote that Woodyard will be expected to complete a period of “reintegration,” for an undetermined length of time, during which he will be trained on policies that have changed since he was placed on leave.

“Upon successful completion of the reintegration process and after accounting for any other circumstances that may arise, Mr. Woodyard would be eligible for reassignment to a position within the department at the chief’s discretion,” Luby wrote.

Interim police chief Art Acevedo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Of the two other Aurora police officers charged in McClain’s death, Randy Roedema was found guilty of a felony in October, making him ineligible to work as a police officer.

Jason Rosenblatt was fired in 2020 for replying “ha ha” in a text message to pictures of police officers re-enacting the chokehold that was performed on McClain. Luby said the city’s civil service rules require that a former employee must have left in “good standing” to be rehired and said “the department and city do not extend employment offers to people who have been terminated from employment here previously.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.