AURORA | Five people, including two incumbents, are vying for a seat on the Cherry Creek School Board this November.

The two incumbents, directors Anne Egan and Director Angela Garland, are running for re-election. They are joined by three people: Scott Graves, Ruthie Knowles and Steve McKenna.

Seats representing District A, B and C are up for election.

District A encompasses Willow Creek Elementary School, Cherry Hills Village Elementary School, Holly Hills Elementary School and Cherry Creek High School.

Egan has represented the district after being elected in November 2019. According to her bio on the school district website, she previously served as an education policy advisor for former Gov. Roy Romer. According to her candidate website, all four of her children graduated from Cherry Creek schools.

She will be competing against McKenna. According to his candidate website, which he shares with Graves, McKenna is a Navy veteran, an attorney, author and father of three. He attended Georgia Tech and graduated with a degree in aerospace engineering. Then, he joined the Navy and served during the Cold War and Operation Desert Shield, and then served as a pilot instructor.

After the Navy, McKenna earned a law degree from the University of San Diego School of Law and practiced law for decades.

District B encompasses Highline Elementary School, Polton Elementary School and Overland High School.

The incumbent representing this district, Janice McDonald, was elected to the board in 2015 and has reached her term limit.

Knowles is running unopposed for the seat.

According to her campaign website, Knowles graduated from Overland High School. She received a master’s degree in social work. During a board meeting on Aug. 14, Director Janic McDonald said that she endorsed Knowles.

District C encompasses Dakota Valley Elementary School, Arrowhead Elementary School, Mission Viejo Elementary School and Smoky Hill High School.

Garland has represented the district since her election in November 2019. According to her bio on the school district website, Garland has worked with the District Accountability Committee, Partnerships for Academically Successful Students and parent teacher organizations.

She will be competing against Graves. Graves is a “former public school teacher turned entrepreneur,” according to his campaign website. He currently works as the CEO and co-founder of a financial planning firm. He’s also a parent to five sons.