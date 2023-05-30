AURORA | A southeast Aurora intersection was closed Monday afternoon after a four-car crash sent three people to local hospitals and one man was eventually accused of assault and menacing with a deadly weapon, police said.

Police did not report what prompted the crash at Smoky Hill Road and South Versailles Street early Monday afternoon.

At about 1 p.m. police reported that officers had closed part of the intersection.

“Expect delays if traveling in the area,” police said in a tweet. “Roadway will be closed until vehicles can be towed from the scene.”

About two hours later, police said, “an adult male was arrested and taken to jail for attempted first-degree assault, menacing with a deadly weapon, and vehicle eluding.”

The man’s identity and connection to the crash wasn’t provided.