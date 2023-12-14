A total of 23 units with Aurora Fire Rescue were called to a third-alarm fire on a construction site for a multifamily residential building near the 7300 block of S. Addison Court in Aurora, Colo. The fire was initially reported at 12:11 a.m. on December 14. PHOTO COURTESY OF AURORA FIRE.

AURORA | Nearly two dozen of Aurora Fire Rescue units responded to a report of a three-alarm fire early Thursday at a southeast Aurora apartment construction site.

The fire was reported at approximately midnight at a construction site for an apartment building near the 7300 block of South Addison Court.

Officials said there were few fire hydrants in the area because it is a new construction site, and first responders had to work around the construction equipment, according to a press release the fire department released Thursday afternoon.

First responders fought the fire from the E-470 interstate on the east side, as well as on the west and north sides of the site.

A total of five apartment units were destroyed in the fire. No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains open. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will assist with the investigation by supplying heavy equipment that will be helpful in digging out the debris and determining the origin and cause, according to the press release.