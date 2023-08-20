AURORA | Police say two Black men in their 20s were shot dead sometime late Friday or Saturday, and their bodies left in a northwest Aurora alley.

Rescuers were called Saturday morning by someone who spotted an unresponsive man in the alley between Fulton and Galena streets, just north of East 22nd Avenue.

“When firefighters arrived at the scene, they observed obvious signs of trauma and determined the man was dead on arrival,” Aurora police spokesperson Joe Moylan said in a statement.

When police arrived, they discovered the body of a second man nearby the first body.

“That person also had obvious signs of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene,” Moylan said.

Investigators determined both men had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

“Evidence collected suggests the two men were shot to death overnight (away from where they were discovered) and their bodies dumped in the alley,” Moylan said. “The victims have not yet been identified, and there are no suspects at this time.”

Police said initial evidence revealed the shooters and victims new each other.

“There is no threat to the public,” Moylan said.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.