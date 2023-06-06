AURORA | A major Aurora thoroughfare was closed for hours overnight after a shooting there sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

Police were called to the intersection of South Havana Street and East Idaho Place at about 10 p.m. Monday night after reports of a shooting there.

“One person has been taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound,” police said. “No information about the extent of their injuries.”

Police closed Havana Street in both directions for investigation for hours, announcing on social media it had reopened at about 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said they had no information on a shooting suspect.