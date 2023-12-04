The Gaylord Rockies annually hosts ICE, an exhibit displaying extravagant ice sculptures following a certain theme. This year’s theme was A Christmas Story. The exhibit is on display through the end of the year. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Sure, you could dig into SentinelColorado.com for weeks to surf stories from here,near and as far from here as you can be. Rather than letting the Sentinel entertain you over the holidays, however, let us point you in the right direction.

Work around the office parties and holiday shopping and treat yourself, your family

and friends to a show or exhibit.

And if you’re on the couch right now thumbing through all the Netflix movies you’ve already watched, and you’re wondering if there’s some better way to spend a Colorado winter night, there is.

Sentinel staffers offer a bevy of traditional, avant garde and novel ways to spend the holiday season.

And meet our newest contributor, the Sentinel AI Desk. Along with the Associated Press and other Colorado media sources, we’re experimenting with artificial intelligence. Some of the listings below were drafted by AI and edited by real staffers with body temperatures near 99 degrees.

As a note, now, and going forward, anything written or created by artificial intelligence will always be clearly marked that way.

Read on and let us know what you think about AI helping with basic announcements in the

online and in the newspaper.

Mostly, circle a few or all of these and head out.

— Dave Perry, Sentinel Editor

‘Black Nativity’ lights up Aurora’s Vintage Theatre

Langston Hughes’ dramatic retelling of the story of Jesus’ birth is coming to Aurora’s Vintage Theatre this month, featuring local gospel music performers and dancers.

Hughes — a Black playwright and novelist who became a leading figure of the Harlem Renaissance in the early 20th century — created “Black Nativity” as an Afrocentric celebration of the classic Christmas story. The play received its first off-Broadway run in 1961.

“Our motivation and vision in this version is to tackle the loss of love and compassion we have experienced in the post-pandemic world,” director Alicia “Lisa” Young said in a news release. “We will be renewing the Black traditions of seeking out reverence, awe, joy, jubilation, and the anticipation of the holiday season, and the reason we celebrate Black excellence.”

GO: Opening night is Dec. 8, and performances will continue through Dec. 30. Tickets cost $20-38. More information about show dates and tickets is available at www.vintagetheatre.org/performances/blacknativity.

— Max Levy, Sentinel Staff Writer

Celebrate the Season with Ballet Ariel’s “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe”

This holiday season, Ballet Ariel invites you to a familiar journey with a fresh adaptation of C.S. Lewis’s famous tale, “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.”

Directed by Ilena Norton, with original choreography and battle scenes choreographed by Norton and Gregory Gonzales, this full-feature ballet is set to the music of Edward Elgar and Arthur Sullivan. George Peters of Air Works Studio enhances the experience with intricate animal masks and costumes, transporting audiences to a mystical world.

The story unfolds in the 1940s when four siblings – Lucy, Edmund, Susan, and Peter – stumble upon a mysterious wardrobe leading to a magical forest. Here, they embark on an adventurous journey alongside iconic characters, including a faun, the malevolent White Witch, a beaver couple, and the noble lion Aslan. This tale of good triumphing over evil, set in an eternal winter, promises to warm hearts with its message of hope and the joyous arrival of spring.

Marking Ballet Ariel’s 25th Anniversary, this production offers a holiday treat for all audiences.

GO: Nov. 29 at Lone Tree Arts Center. Tickets: Adults $31-$41, Seniors/Students $29-$39, Children (12 and under) $26-$36.

Dec. 8-10 at Lakewood Cultural Center. Tickets: Adults $30-$40, Seniors/Students $25-$35, Children $20-$30.

Dec 22-23 at Parsons Theatre, Northglenn Recreation Center. Tickets: Adults $30-$40, Seniors/Students $25-$35, Children $20-$30.

For ticket information, visit www.balletariel.org or call 303-945-4388.

— Sentinel AI Desk

David Arkenstone returns for a holiday show

Grammy nominated musician, David Arkenstone, will be coming back to Colorado for a holiday concert at Muse Performance Space.

His show will include “neo-classical crossover, new age, Celtic, progressive rock, orchestral and world music.” He will also debut new music as well as perform songs from beloved albums, “Christmas Spirit,” “Celtic Christmas” and “Christmas Lounge.”

From his first Grammy nomination in 1992 through his latest Grammy nomination in 2022, David Arkenstone’s music has become the soundtrack to our lives with unforgettable NBC Sports themes such as The Kentucky Derby to gaming music for World of Warcraft, from Music Inspired by Middle Earth to area music as you stroll through Epcot at DisneyWorld.

GO: Tickets for the show can be purchased online at venuepilot.co. Prices start at $25. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. at Muse Performance Space 200 E. South Boulder Road in Lafayette.

— Kristin Oh, Sentinel Staff Writer

Santa’s Big Red Sack at The People’s Building

Running for more than 20 years, Santa’s Big Red Sack has become a mainstay in the canon of holiday events in the metro area. Described as a non-stop sketch comedy experience, it is full of music and technology, offbeat wit and memorable characters. You’ll likely burst at the seams as these players take your run-of-the-mill traditions of the holiday season and transform them into an amalgam of all things silly. After two decades, you can be confident in the gut-busting entertainment that’s lined up for 24 days at The People’s Building in Aurora.

GO: General Admission tickets are available for $15.

Nov. 30 through Dec. 23 with showtimes varying depending on performance date. 9995 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80010. Ticket price is $15. Visit rattlebrain.vbotickets.com/events for more information.

— Philip Poston, Sentinel Staff Writer

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Brings Holiday Cheer with “Holiday Hits from Stage and Screen”

Get ready to immerse in the festive spirit as the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra) presents “Holiday Hits from Stage and Screen,” a captivating holiday concert featuring renowned vocalists Robert Johnson and Marion Powers.

The CJRO Big Band, under the artistic direction of Drew Zaremba, will perform a collection of holiday classics from beloved movies and stage shows.

Audiences will hear timeless tunes like, “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” from “On the Avenue,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” from Judy Garland’s musical debut in “Meet Me in St. Louis,” and the charming “Christmas Time is Here” from the 1965 classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

This event promises a blend of nostalgia and holiday joy, making it a perfect outing for the entire family.

Robert Johnson, a standout in the Colorado music scene, is celebrated for his velvety voice and multifaceted talents as a vocalist, songwriter, instrumentalist, and producer. His accolades include Best Male Vocalist in the Denver Post Readers Poll and recognition from the Colorado Black Artists Association and the Colorado Songwriters Association.

Marion Powers, a six-time DownBeat Award-winning jazz vocalist, brings her dynamic improvisation skills, fresh arranging style, and sensitive songwriting to the stage. Influenced by jazz greats like Billie Holiday and mentored by artists like Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves, Powers’ performance is eagerly anticipated.

Since its founding in 2012 by Art Bouton, the CJRO has been committed to delivering exceptional performances with top professional musicians. This year’s season, curated by Drew Zaremba, spans from classic swing to soul, showcasing the versatility and creativity of the CJRO. The orchestra continues to push the boundaries of jazz, featuring both standard big band arrangements and innovative small ensemble pieces.

GO: One show only Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave. in Parker.

Tickets for this holiday spectacle start at $29, available at https://www.coloradojazz.org/concerts or by calling the PACE box office at 303-805-6800. Recommended for ages 6 and up.

— Sentinel AI Desk

Santa’s Rocky Mountain Adventure and Santa’s Lighted Forest on the Georgetown Loop

Depending on whether you have a penchant for cold weather or really cold weather should help you decide which of these options you may wish to partake. The historic Georgetown Loop is once again offering a magical journey through the forests of Georgetown.

Santa’s Rocky Mountain Adventure takes place during the daytime offering the chance to view the beautiful snowy scenery that the small mountain town offers.

Santa’s Lighted Forest, on the other hand, takes place during the evening as the train makes its way through 300,000 Christmas lights setting a magical scene.

Whichever you opt for, you can be guaranteed that the Jolly Old Elf will be in attendance.

GO: The train departure times vary depending on the day of departure, as does the pricing. It runs until Jan. 1. Located at 1520 Argentine St. Georgetown, CO 80444. Visit www.georgetownlooprr.com/winter-holiday-trains/ for more information.

— Philip Poston, Sentinel Staff Writer

Experience a John Denver Holiday Celebration with the Colorado Symphony

This holiday season, Colorado’s own musical icon, John Denver, will be celebrated in a one-of-a-kind tribute concert.

Set in the Boettcher Concert Hall, the John Denver Holiday Celebration with the Colorado Symphony promises to be a memorial event for all ages.

The concert is blending archival footage of John Denver with live performances from the Colorado Symphony and several of Denver’s former bandmates, including Mack Bailey, Jon Conley, Chris Nole, Alan Deremo, and Nate Barnes.

Fans of Denver’s music will be treated to his most beloved hits like “Sunshine On My Shoulders,” “Annie’s Song,” “Thank God I’m A Country Boy,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” and songs from “The Rocky Mountain High” album. Additionally, the concert will feature a selection of holiday favorites, creating a festive atmosphere.

This innovative multimedia experience will also include vintage video performances of John Denver and heartwarming stories shared by his old friends. The concert is designed to be a nostalgic journey, celebrating Denver’s enduring legacy in a new, festive light.

Returning by popular demand, this special performance offers a unique opportunity to see the two-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter John Denver in archival video footage, accompanied by live music.

This combination creates a rich, multi-sensory experience for the holiday season.

GO: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21

Visit the Colorado Symphony website at coloradosymphony.org or call the box office at 303.623.7876.

— Sentinel AI Desk

New, free holiday art display in Marjorie Park

A new captivating and whimsical holiday display is open to view at Marjorie Park.

The display, titled “Winter Woodland Hollow” was created by Denver based artist, Tiffany Matheson who specializes in sculptures, installation, public and performance art.

“Step into a whimsical world where the magic of the holidays comes alive! This captivating diorama features a snowy landscape adorned with lush evergreens, creating a picturesque night scene straight out of a winter wonderland,” Matheson said in her artist statement.

“The air is filled with the scent of pine, evoking the essence of a crisp forest evening. Amidst the glistening snowdrifts, discover a hidden dwelling nestled among the trees in a secret place where woodland creatures gather to celebrate the joy of the season.”

This exhibit is part of the Museum of Outdoor Art. They closed all of their indoor facilities and moved their headquarters to Marjorie Park at Fiddler’s Green in Greenwood Village in 2022. Some of the other art owned by the museum include sculptures inspired by “Alice in Wonderland” and murals featuring birds.

GO: Matheson’s exhibit will be on display until March 1. Parking at the park, which is located at 6331 S Fiddlers Green Circle in Greenwood Village, is free.

— Kristin Oh, Sentinel Staff Writer

Holiday show in Denver and Boulder

Merry and mirth will join forces this December during an annual holiday show in Boulder and Denver.

“Making Merry” features Lauren Dennis, Ryan Omar Stack and Music Director/pianist Martha Yorty performing Christmas and Hanukkah stories and songs. This year, Off Kilter!, an a capella group composed of singers from the Denver Gay Men’s Choir, will be performing as a musical guest.

After the shows, guests are welcome to join the performers for a reception with free milk and cookies.

GO: There will be two shows:

Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince Ave, Boulder, CO 80304

Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. at the King Center, 855 Lawrence Way, Denver, CO 80204

Tickets for the shows come in at $26 per person, and can be purchased online at storiesonstage.com.

— Kristin Oh, Sentinel Staff Writer

‘Who’s Holiday’ offers an off-kilter take on classic Dr. Seuss tale

“Who’s Holiday,” a raunchy spin-off of Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” is returning to Aurora’s Vintage Theatre this holiday season.

The play by Matthew Lombardo follows the adult misadventures of Cindy Lou Who as she throws a Christmas party in her trailer and recalls her first meeting with the Grinch.

“‘Who’s Holiday’ isn’t your average holiday outing,” said lead actress Jenny Weiss in a news release. “Come see a story from your childhood in a whole new light. Leave the kiddos at home, grab a drink (or two), and let Cindy Lou take you on a journey full of fun, heart and a lot of laughs!”

GO: Performances will take place between Dec. 4 and Dec. 31. Tickets are $24. Information about showtimes is available at www.vintagetheatre.org/performances/whosholiday2023.

— Max Levy, Sentinel Staff Writer

FILE – In this Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, people take in the elaborate holiday light designs at the Blossoms of Light on the grounds of the Denver Botanic Gardens, which logged more visitors in 2014 than any other public garden in North America. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)





Blossoms of Light at Denver Botanic Gardens

The decades-old event returns for another holiday season and

hundreds of thousands of LED lights are strewn throughout the Denver Botanic Gardens. This annual event will treat attendees to a complete

visual stimulation as bright lights provide the aesthetic appeal that will surely tickle the brain as the York Street location will be transformed into the traditional twinkling winter wonderland. Tickets are

going fast, so we recommend you get your tickets fast.

GO: The event goes until Jan. 7 with ticket prices varying depending on membership and age. Visit https://www.botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/blossoms-light for more information.

— Philip Poston, Sentinel Staff Writer

Holiday Baker’s Market

Foodies and sweet tooth fanatics will be able to enjoy a holiday treat at the Holiday Baker’s Market.

Food and drinks include: a Korean fusion food truck, hot cider, hot cocoa and cocktails. There will also be cake cutting as a finale. Tickets can be purchased online at thepeoplesbuilding.com for $25 per person.

Guests will also be able to buy special holiday gifts and stocking stuffers.

GO: When: Monday, Dec. 11, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with cocktail hour going on from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 9995 E. Colfax Ave.

— Kristin Oh, Sentinel Staff Writer

Animation and music collide at the Lakewood Cultural Center

The Queen’s Cartoonists will perform a suite of their lively, original jazz compositions set to new and classic animations at the Lakewood Cultural Center this December.

The sextet’s “Holiday Hurrah: Yule Love It!” show will also feature comedic anecdotes about the cartoons, the composers and stream-of-consciousness humor, coming together in what the group describes as a “musical circus.”

GO: Tickets for the Dec. 22 show start at $25. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. More information is available at lakewood.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=780.

— Max Levy, Sentinel Staff Writer

Parker Arts and Denver Ballet Theatre bring Tchaikovsky’s ‘Nutcracker’ to the stage

“The Nutcracker” will grace the stage of the PACE Center in Parker this winter, courtesy of Parker Arts and the Denver Ballet Theatre.

Set to Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky’s iconic 1892 score, the ballet follows a young girl’s imaginary journey through a holiday wonderland of dueling toys and candy royalty.

The performances will feature guest artist Alexey Minkin playing the role of Cavalier. Minkin was born in Russia and finished his studies at Perm State Choreographic College in Perm.

GO: The PACE Center will host eight performances of “The Nutcracker” between Dec. 14 and Dec. 19. Tickets start at $29. More information about showtimes is available at parkerarts.org/event/the-nutcracker/.

— Max Levy, Sentinel Staff Write

Aurora Dance Arts Presents: The Nutcracker at the Aurora Fox

One of the most well known ballets is taking the stage at the Aurora Fox, kicking off the holiday season. The Nutcracker will be showing this weekend with two night shows and two matinees.

This timeless performance is family friendly and the audience will be treated to the classical music from Tchaikovsky and the art of ballet in this oh so apropos holiday performance.

GO: 7 p.m Dec. 1, 2:00 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 2 p.m. Dec. 3. At 9900 E. Colfax Ave. Aurora. Visit http://alturl.com/ghwpbfor ticketing information.

— Philip Poston, Sentinel Staff Writer

Swing into the Holidays with Kat Edmonson at Lakewood Cultural Center

Go ahead and jazz up your holiday season with the enchanting sounds of Kat Edmonson at the Lakewood Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30.

Celebrated for her unique blend of jazz, cabaret, and vintage pop, Edmonson brings her “Holiday Swingin’” performance, promising a night filled with festive tunes and captivating charm.

Drawing inspiration from her favorite holiday melodies of the ’50s and ’60s, Kat’s “Holiday Swingin’” album is a delightful trip down memory lane. The live performance will feature a mix of original songs, classic hits, humorous stories, and Kat’s own philosophical insights, all presented with her signature candor and vulnerability. This heartwarming experience showcases Kat as a modern artist with a deep appreciation for the past.

Kat Edmonson, known for her appearances on Austin City Limits, Tiny Desk Concerts, and The Late Show, has shared the stage with music legends like Willie Nelson and Lyle Lovett. holiday productions.

GO: Tickets start at just $25, Reserve seats by visiting Lakewood.org/LCCPresents, calling 303-987-7845, or stopping by the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office at 470 S. Allison Parkway.

— Sentinel AI Desk