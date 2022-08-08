The fall prep sports season gets into full swing Monday, when the Colorado High School Activities Association allows teams to begin practice.

A week after boys golfers began, the remainder of the fall sports — football, girls volleyball, boys soccer, softball, cross country, boys tennis, field hockey, gymnastics and Unified Bowling — kick off with tryouts and practices as they build towards the start of the regular season. Spirit teams can also begin practice on the same day.

For softball and boys tennis, it is a short wait, as they can begin contests on Thursday. Others can begin to scrimmage on Wednesday and all can open play on Aug. 18 save for football, which begins a week later.

The last fall season yielded a pair of state championships for Aurora programs, as the Grandview boys soccer and Regis Jesuit field hockey teams enter the 2022 campaign with the goal to defend titles. The Raiders have won the past two state titles, while the Wolves took the program’s first all-time Class 5A boys state crown in 2021.

The Grandview girls volleyball team finished as the 5A runner-up in 2021, marking a second straight second place finish, while the Cherokee Trail boys cross country team finished in third place in the 5A standings.

