AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019:

FOOTBALL

Hinkley 46, Sand Creek 14

Score by quarters:

Sand Creek   0  6   0  8 — 14

Hinkley       14  7  25  0 — 46

Hinkley highlights: Xavier Starks 3 rushing touchdowns, 2 passing touchdowns; Richard Taylor 2 rushing touchdowns; Jerry Taylor receiving touchdown; Dorian Fox receiving touchdown

Regis Jesuit 34, Horizon 13

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit  7   7  13   7 — 34

Horizon        0  13   0   0 — 13

Regis Jesuit highlights: Nicco Marchiol 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Zavier Carroll rushing touchdown; Bryce Sloan receiving touchdown; David Dody receiving touchdown; Bryce Parsons interception return touchdown

VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail def. Eaglecrest 19-25, 25-14, 25-23, 23-25, 15-8

Cherry Creek def. Smoky Hill 25-8, 25-9, 25-20

Vista PEAK def. Adams City 25-17, 25-15, 25-10

Vista PEAK kills: Seiarra Hughes 11, Joy Arbuto 6. Vista PEAK aces: Kirsten Anderson 6, Seiarra Hughes 6. Vista PEAK assists: Jena Crawford 18, Lindsay Fernandez 5

BOYS SOCCER

Gateway 4, Vista PEAK 3 (OT)

Score by halves:

Vista PEAK  1  2  0 — 3

Gateway     3  0  1 — 4

Gateway goals: Diego Ocampo 2, Aldo Alvarez, Jose Vasquez. Gateway assists: Alvarez, Adolfo Flores, Ocampo. Gateway saves: Jesus Ascencio (9 shots on goal-6 saves)

Grandview 0, Arapahoe 0 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Grandview  0  0  0  0 — 0

Arapahoe    0  0  0  0 — 0

Rangeview 6, Brighton 2

Score by halves:

Rangeview  4  2 — 6

Brighton     0  2 — 2

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 12, Eaglecrest 2

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail  131 133 — 12

Eaglecrest  001 001 —   2

WP — Cherokee Trail: Jenna Medhus (6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K). LP — Eaglecrest: Jayden Paulsen (6 IP, 12 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 3 BB, 5 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Ryleigh Cruz 3-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBI; Jenna Medhus 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Ashley Quinn 2-2, RBI, 2 runs; Kelsey Bell 1-1, 2 RBI, run. Eaglecrest hitting: Maddie Unrein 1-3, 3B, RBI, run; Sadie Runia RBI; Reese Waggoner 1-1, run

Grandview 12, Overland 0

Grandview hitting: Makayla Valle 2-3, 3 RBI, run; Julia Cacciavillani 2-4, RBI, 3 runs; Elly Smith 1-2, 2 RBI; Jacque Ley 1-1, HR, 2 RBI, run; Alyssa Walker 1-2, 2B, run; Emma Brooks 2 RBI. Overland hitting: Brandi Smith 1-1; Aajanae Henry 1-2; Chi’Ondra Johnson 1-2

Northglenn 18, Rangeview 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Rangeview       102 —  3  5  2

Northglenn  (10)08 — 18  9  0

Prairie View 19, Aurora Central 0

Smoky Hill 10, Cherry Creek 0

Thornton 18, Hinkley 6

FIELD HOCKEY

Colorado Academy 2, Regis Jesuit 0

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit      0  0 — 0

Colo. Academy  0  2 — 2

