AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit 52, Legend 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 48, Gateway 47 (OT)

WRESTLING

GRANDVIEW 54, EAGLECREST 21

126 pounds: Sonny Quintana (Grandview) tech. fall. Brayden Smith (Eaglecrest), 17-2; 132 pounds: Alex Santillan (Grandview) pinned Buddy Rockwell Anderson (Eaglecrest), 1:35; 138 pounds: Kyle Maccagnan (Eaglecrest) dec. Andrew Sarro (Grandview), 7-2; 145 pounds: John Pohl (Eaglecrest) pinned Edward Barrett (Grandview), 1:02; 152 pounds: Dane Abeyta (Grandview) pinned Riley Lovato-Mueller (Eaglecrest), 1:34; 160 pounds: Gabe Lasley (Grandview) maj. dec. Medhavi Peou (Eaglecrest), 13-5; 170 pounds: Caden Anderson (Grandview) dec. Hunter Baird (Eaglecrest), 9-6; 182 pounds: Xzavier Stonebreaker (Grandview) won by forfeit; 195 pounds: Joe Renner (Grandview) pinned Dylan Kim (Eaglecrest), 0:50; 220 pounds: Angelo Falise (Grandview) pinned Stephen Foster (Eaglecrest), 2:55; 285 pounds: Cayden Bird (Grandview) won by forfeit; 106 pounds: Frankie Sanchez Jr. (Grandview) pinned Dorian Ervin (Eaglecrest), 3:27; 113 pounds: Alias Quinones (Eaglecrest) pinned Sean Arnett (Grandview), 1:12; 120 pounds: Caeleb Knoll (Eaglecrest) pinned Rolando Nono (Grandview), 0:39