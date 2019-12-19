AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Orleans Bracket, 1st round (scoreboard/schedule): Grandview 53, Arbor View (Nevada) 52

Platinum Bracket, 1st round (scoreboard/schedule): St. Augustine, Calif. 48, Overland 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Smoky Hill 68, Gateway 41

Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)

John Anderson Bracket, 1st round (scoreboard/schedule): Rosary (Calif.) 40, Regis Jesuit 26

WRESTLING

Brighton 51, Vista PEAK 24

Eaglecrest 54, Mullen 29