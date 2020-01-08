Rangeview’s Grace Solarin (14) boxes out Thomas Jefferson’s Amna Adrovic during the second half of the Raiders’ 60-29 non-league girls basketball win over the Spartans on Jan. 7, 2020, at Rangeview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chaparral 62, Overland 60

Score by quarters:

Chaparral  16  21  10  15 — 62

Overland     9  16  23  12 — 60

Overland points: Hezekiah Swanson 17, Elias Hill 11, Vinni Veikalas 10, Kaleb Chaney 8, Joseph Editone 8, Trevon Deden 4, Moses Horne 2

Dakota Ridge 62, Gateway 55

Score by quarters:

Dakota Ridge  17  18  17  10 — 62

Gateway         13  11  13  18 — 55

Gateway points: Antwuan Smith 19, DJ Wilson 13, Maliq Alford 9, Erick Covington 6, Sedrick Dean 4, RJ Webster 2

Regis Jesuit 53, George Washington 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rangeview 60, Thomas Jefferson 29

Score by quarters:

Thomas Jefferson   4    7   7  11 — 29

Rangeview           21  12  12  15 — 60

Regis Jesuit 79, Denver East 54

