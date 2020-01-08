AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chaparral 62, Overland 60

Score by quarters:

Chaparral 16 21 10 15 — 62

Overland 9 16 23 12 — 60

Overland points: Hezekiah Swanson 17, Elias Hill 11, Vinni Veikalas 10, Kaleb Chaney 8, Joseph Editone 8, Trevon Deden 4, Moses Horne 2

Dakota Ridge 62, Gateway 55

Score by quarters:

Dakota Ridge 17 18 17 10 — 62

Gateway 13 11 13 18 — 55

Gateway points: Antwuan Smith 19, DJ Wilson 13, Maliq Alford 9, Erick Covington 6, Sedrick Dean 4, RJ Webster 2

Regis Jesuit 53, George Washington 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rangeview 60, Thomas Jefferson 29

Score by quarters:

Thomas Jefferson 4 7 7 11 — 29

Rangeview 21 12 12 15 — 60

Regis Jesuit 79, Denver East 54