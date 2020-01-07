AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 6, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hinkley 100, Adams City 62

Score by quarters:

Adams City 12 19 13 18 — 62

Hinkley 22 22 30 26 — 100

Hinkley points: Jeremiah Taylor 20, Tjai Jackson 17, Xavier Starks 13, Jeremiah Warren 13, Delvin Sipple 10, Xavion Davison 9, Brandon Gee-Williams 7, Taveon Long 5, Antonio Rico 5, Ja’Vevon Lee 1

Thornton 53, Gateway 49 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Thornton 6 8 10 16 13 — 53

Gateway 10 16 10 5 8 — 49

Gateway points: Antwuan Smith 13, DJ Wilson 11, RJ Webster 5, Maliq Alford 4, Sedrick Dean 4, Will McGee 4, Drevon Thompson 3, Erick Covington 2

Vista PEAK 57, Prairie View 35

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 12 13 10 22 — 57

Prairie View 6 11 4 14 — 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adams City 41, Hinkley 25

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 5 3 8 9 — 25

Adams City 9 16 4 12 — 41

Thornton 56, Gateway 36

Vista PEAK 64, Prairie View 30

Score by quarters:

Prairie View 13 6 3 8 — 30

Vista PEAK 22 12 20 10 — 64