AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 6, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hinkley 100, Adams City 62

Score by quarters:

Adams City  12  19  13  18 —  62

Hinkley        22  22  30  26 — 100

Hinkley points: Jeremiah Taylor 20, Tjai Jackson 17, Xavier Starks 13, Jeremiah Warren 13, Delvin Sipple 10, Xavion Davison 9, Brandon Gee-Williams 7, Taveon Long 5, Antonio Rico 5, Ja’Vevon Lee 1

Thornton 53, Gateway 49 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Thornton  6  8  10  16  13 — 53

Gateway   10  16  10  5  8 — 49

Gateway points: Antwuan Smith 13, DJ Wilson 11, RJ Webster 5, Maliq Alford 4, Sedrick Dean 4, Will McGee 4, Drevon Thompson 3, Erick Covington 2

Vista PEAK 57, Prairie View 35

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK  12  13  10  22 — 57

Prairie View   6  11    4  14 — 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adams City 41, Hinkley 25

Score by quarters:

Hinkley       5    3  8    9 — 25

Adams City  9  16  4  12 — 41

Thornton 56, Gateway 36

Vista PEAK 64, Prairie View 30

Score by quarters:

Prairie View   13   6    3    8 — 30

Vista PEAK    22  12  20  10 — 64

 

