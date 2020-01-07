AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 6, 2020:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hinkley 100, Adams City 62
Score by quarters:
Adams City 12 19 13 18 — 62
Hinkley 22 22 30 26 — 100
Hinkley points: Jeremiah Taylor 20, Tjai Jackson 17, Xavier Starks 13, Jeremiah Warren 13, Delvin Sipple 10, Xavion Davison 9, Brandon Gee-Williams 7, Taveon Long 5, Antonio Rico 5, Ja’Vevon Lee 1
Thornton 53, Gateway 49 (OT)
Score by quarters:
Thornton 6 8 10 16 13 — 53
Gateway 10 16 10 5 8 — 49
Gateway points: Antwuan Smith 13, DJ Wilson 11, RJ Webster 5, Maliq Alford 4, Sedrick Dean 4, Will McGee 4, Drevon Thompson 3, Erick Covington 2
Vista PEAK 57, Prairie View 35
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 12 13 10 22 — 57
Prairie View 6 11 4 14 — 35
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adams City 41, Hinkley 25
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 5 3 8 9 — 25
Adams City 9 16 4 12 — 41
Thornton 56, Gateway 36
Vista PEAK 64, Prairie View 30
Score by quarters:
Prairie View 13 6 3 8 — 30
Vista PEAK 22 12 20 10 — 64