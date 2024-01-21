AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rangeview 72, Highlands Ranch 55
Score by quarters:
High. Ranch 15 12 14 14 — 55
Rangeview 13 14 21 24 — 72
Rangeview points: Kenny Black-Knox 30, Elijah Denney 13, Mareon Chapman 11, Yasin Sekui 6, Archie Weatherspoon V 4, Demetrius Bailey 3, Darris Davenport 3, Allen Ervin 2
GIRLS SWIMMING
Aurora Public Schools Championships (at Gateway H.S.)
Team scores: 1. Rangeview 493 points; 2. Hinkley 167; 3. Gateway 152; 4. Aurora Central 25
Event winners: 200 yard medley relay — 1. Rangeview (Kate Gomez, Bella Gonzalez, Hailey McDonald, Shemiah Turner), 2 minutes, 17 seconds; 200 yard freestyle — 1. Daveah Archibeque (Rangeview), 2 minutes, 27.19 seconds; 200 yard individual medley — 1. Bella Gonzalez (Rangeview), 2 minutes, 56.19 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Shemiah Turner (Rangeview), 28.62 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. Hailey McDonald (Rangeview), 297.15 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Hailey McDonald (Rangeview), 1 minute, 11.25 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Shemiah Turner (Rangeview), 1 minute, 3.39 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Daveah Archibeque (Rangeview), 6 minutes, 44.07 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Rangeview (Hailey McDonald, Fernanda Recio, Leilani Ransburg, Shemiah Turner), 2 minutes, 2.63 seconds; 100 yard backstroke — 1. Kate Gomez (Rangeview), 1 minute, 21.77 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Bella Gonzalez (Rangeview), 1 minute, 28.22 seconds; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Rangeview (Fernanda Recio, Daveah Archibeque, Lilia Juarez, Leilani Ransburg), 4 minutes, 52.06 seconds
BOYS WRESTLING
Downtown Throwdown
Team scores: 1. GRANDVIEW 212 points; 2. Mead 208.5; 3. Denver East 133; 4. RANGEVIEW 104; 5. Mountain Range; 6. Alameda International 76.5; 7. SMOKY HILL 59; 8. Adams City 56; 9. HINKLEY 50; 10. GATEWAY 49; 11. Standley Lake 48; 12. Monarch 45.5; 13. Denver South 43.5; 14. Littleton 42; 15. Denver North 36; 16. Skyview 34; 17. Thornton 16; 18. Denver West 15; 19. George Washington 7; 20. Forge Christian 5; 21. Sheridan 4
Grandview placers: 106 pounds — Forrester Warnokv, 4th place; 113 pounds — Colton Stranger-Thorsen, 3rd place; 113 pounds — Pearce Christensen, champion; 120 pounds — Xavier Lewis, 2nd place; 120 pounds — Christiano Escobedo, champion; 126 pounds — Arturo Zepeda, 3rd place; 132 pounds — Anthony Segura, champion; 132 pounds — Hunter Bull, 4th place; 138 pounds — Andrew Krutzsch, champion; 150 pounds — Caden Pachelli, 2nd place; 165 pounds — Nathan Ly, 2nd place; 165 pounds — Caden Lynn, 4th place; 175 pounds — Christian Skov, champion
Rangeview placers: 157 pounds — Ousmane Bufmack, 2nd place; 190 pounds — Thanh Lam, champion; 215 pounds — Biram Griffey, 2nd place; 285 pounds — Penn Lawlor, 4th place
Smoky Hill placers: 215 pounds — Ty Benedict, 4th place; 285 pounds — Lee Scott, champion
Hinkley placers: 150 pounds — Michael Parra, 4th place; 285 pounds — Josh Lee, 2nd place
Gateway placers: 132 pounds — Juan Campos, 2nd place; 190 pounds — Dorien Young, 2nd place
Northglenn Norse Invitational (at Northglenn H.S.)
Team scores: 1. Windsor 249 points; 2. EAGLECREST 191; 3. Canon City 167.6; 4. Fruita Monument 150; 5. REGIS JESUIT 143; 6. Legend 120; 7. Eagle Valley 107; 8. Northglenn 91.5; 9. Arapahoe 85; 10. Prairie View 75; 11. Denver East 71.5; 12. Jefferson 62; 13. Pueblo Centennial 61; 14. Frederick 53; 15. Greeley Central 46.5; 16. Bennett 42.5; 17. Lyons 28; 18. Steamboat Springs 27; 19. Longmont 24; 20. Niwot 21; 21. Yuma 13
Eaglecrest placers: 113 pounds — Adonias Cantu, champion; 120 pounds — Ethan Diaz, 2nd place; 126 pounds — Alijah Gabaldon, 2nd place; 132 pounds — Ethan Catrell, 6th place; 138 pounds — Oscar Hinojos 4th place; 144 pounds — Ethan Maughan, 6th place; 150 pounds — Britton Matejovsky, 5th place; 175 pounds — Thayne Lundy, champion; 190 pounds — Dalton Leivian, 3rd place; 285 pounds — Riley Neumeyer, 4th place
Regis Jesuit placers: 113 pounds — Richard Avila, 3rd place; 126 pounds — Richard Carrier, 5th place; 138 pounds — Connor Mohr, 3rd place; 144 pounds — Daniel Lantz, 5th place; 150 pounds — Garrett Reece, champion; 157 pounds — Ryan Curran, champion
Top of the Rockies Invitational (at Centaurus H.S.)
Team scores: 1. Pomona 192.5 points; 2. Ponderosa 163; 3. Pueblo East 161; 4. Grand Island 142.5; 5. GRANDVIEW 141; 6. Cheyenne East 118; 7. Poudre 117; 8. Eaton 106.5; 9. Fort Lupton 90.5; 10. Thompson Valley 90; 11. Pueblo County 80.5; 12. Legacy 78.5; 13. Brighton 73.5; 14. Severance 72.5; T15. Centaurus 64; T15. Central 64; T15. Roosevelt 64; 18. Jefferson 63.5; 19. Pueblo Central 63; 20. Broomfield 62; 21.Central Grand Junction 61; 22. Mountain View 56; 23. Brush 54; 24. Grand Junction 49; 25. Cherry Creek 44; 26. Ralston Valley 42.5; 27. Holy Family 40.5; 28. Rocky Mountain 37.5; 29. Rio Rancho 36.5; 30. Rocky Mountain 35; 31. Riverdale Ridge 34; 32. Mountain Vista 29; 33. Trinidad 28; 34. Monarch 21.5; T35. Arvada West 21; T35. Chaparral 21; 37. Adams City 17; 38. Boulder 15.5
Grandview placers: 132 pounds — Nehemiah Quintana, 5th place; 150 pounds — Jonathan Montes Gonzales, 4th place; 165 pounds — Charlie Herting, 3rd place; 215 pounds — Oz Nowick, 6th place; 285 pounds — Leland Day, 4th place
GIRLS WRESTLING
Tiara Challenge (at Douglas County H.S.)
Team scores: 1. EAGLECREST 215.5 points; 2. Chatfield 189; 3. Douglas County 168; 4. Pomona 151.5; 5. Pueblo Central 121; 6. Fort Lupton 119; 7. Severance 113; 8. Lamar 106.5; 9. Broomfield 104; 10. Alamosa 102; T11. REGIS JESUIT 101; T11. Brighton 101; 13. Arapahoe 100; 14. Cheyenne East 98; 15. Legacy 95; 16. Poudre 94; 17. Bennett 87.5; 18. Prairie View 73.5; 19. Columbine 73; T20. OVERLAND 66; 20. Cheyenne Central 66; T22. Evergreen 64; T22. Vista Ridge 64; 24. Calhan 62; T26. SMOKY HILL 45; T26. Jefferson 45; 28. VISTA PEAK PREP 44; 29. Walsenburg 42; 30. Bayfield 41; 31. La Junta 34; 32. Arvada West 33; T33. Northfield 26; T33. Strasburg 26; T35. Thomas Jefferson 24; T35. Westminster 24; 37. George Washington 21; 38. County Line 19; 39. Las Animas 14; T40. Abraham Lincoln 12; T40. Florence 12; 42. Del Norte 7; 43. Liberty Jr/Sr 6; 44. Mountain Valley 1
Eaglecrest placers: 100 pounds — Chasey Karabell, 2nd place; 110 pounds — Sydney Babi, 3rd place; 125 pounds — Nyla Barmore, 4th place; 135 pounds — Natalie Replogle, 6th place; 145 pounds — Lilyana Valdez, 3rd place; 170 pounds — Gianna Falise, champion; 235 pounds — Emma Roberts 3rd place; 120 pounds (Purple) — Joselyn Chambers, 2nd place
Regis Jesuit placers: 110 pounds — Remington Zimmerer, 2nd place; 125 pounds — Alexis Segura, 2nd place
Overland placers: 235 pounds — Ruth Worknhe, 6th place; 170 pounds (Purple) — Deb Asefa, 4th place
Smoky Hill placers: 140 pounds — Maddie Patterson, 6th place; 120 pounds (Purple) — Keira Vazquez, champion
Vista PEAK Prep placer: 125 pounds — Amelia Bacon, 6th place
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 5, Denver East 2
Score by periods:
Denver East 1 1 0 — 2
Cherry Creek 2 2 1 — 5
Cherry Creek goals: Charles Keating, Daniil Korobeynikov, Carter Sharkey, Dominic Suchkov, Connor Wagner. Cherry Creek assists: Eric Burggraf 2, Austin Katz 2, Luke Blair, Cooper Huang, Korobeynikov, Zane Miller, Sharkey, Suchkov. Cherry Creek saves: Dylan Eldridge (14 shots on goal-12 saves)
Regis Jesuit 6, Standley Lake 0
Score by periods:
Regis Jesuit 0 1 5 — 6
Standley Lake 0 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit goals: Anthony Otero 2, Nolan Williams 2, Andrew Brennick, Alexander Warot. Regis Jesuit assists: Ian Beck 2, Vincent Cieslak, Jonathan Crowell, Luke Damrath, Dhilan Paranjape, Cedar Regan. Regis Jesuit saves: Marc Brousseau (25 shots on goal-25 saves)