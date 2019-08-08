QUIDNUNC: Big Daddy Brauchler bites into the gun control sammich

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD that Arapahoe County District Attorney George “Bitter” Brauchler hasn’t found anything yet to run for, appears to be running for the borderline. Seems that the very public face of the DA’s office in these parts has become the go-to guy for clever conservative sound bites to go. He apparently has time on his hands after missing the chance to snag the state attorney’s office job last fall. It’s easy to catch quips from Injurious George not only in this fish rapper, but increasingly on Colorado Public Radio and while filling in during work hours on the local egad-fly-to-the-right Dan Caplis Show, conveniently found at the bottom of the AM radio dial. Pressing the envelope on good sense and good taste, Brauchler has made it clear he has some big daddy issues these days. His recurring trick is to, on-air, say he’s not just the local “D-A,” but he’s the metro area’s “D-A-D.” That’s right, Furious George is Colorado’s very own Big Daddy. He’s the metro area’s foundering father to fodder for, well, only conservatives know what. Big Daddy Brauchler wants to tell us all about all the mendacity he’s lived with and how he means to set it all straight. Brauchler has been making the rounds to ensure we all know that Daddy knows best when it comes to flag burning, gat runnin’ and even bar-be-cue. Why, given that the only elected office open to him when his DA term expires in 2021 is a seat on a nearby metro district, Quid looks for Big Daddy to maybe write a book on it. Your faithful affiant, and his, offers up, “Daddy, oh!” as a working title.

