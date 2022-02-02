LETTERS: Xcel Energy’s Comanche 3 should not operate beyond 2030

Editor: For too long, Xcel Energy’s Comanche 3 coal plant in Pueblo has been spewing toxic chemicals into the air, damaging residents’ health in the name of providing electricity for Aurora and the majority of the state.

The plant is located in a low-income, Latinx neighborhood, adding to Xcel’s legacy of environmental racism. Now the Public Utilities Commission is reviewing Xcel’s plan for the future of the Comanche plant, including a proposed settlement that would allow the monopoly utility to operate the plant until 2035, which would be five years longer than any other utility in Colorado plans to burn coal. Approving the settlement would be a huge and costly mistake.

No coal plant should be allowed to operate beyond 2030 at the very latest, but especially not this one. Comanche 3 is Xcel’s least reliable power plant in the state, with a history of costly operational issues and shutdowns, including one that kept the plant offline for almost all of 2020. We simply do not need this plant.

On top of that, the settlement would allow Xcel to recover the remaining cost to build Comanche 3 through rates, leaving Aurora ratepayers like me on the hook for their bad investment. The Public Utilities Commission has the opportunity to require Xcel to accelerate the closing of this dirty, costly plant and help us build a cleaner future without new gas, coal, or even nuclear energy. It’s time to look to the future and harness the abundant wind and sun in our state.

— Sarah Maraschky via [email protected]