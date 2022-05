Editor: After viewing twenty years of bs from politicians after countless mass shootings in this country, I offer this nitty gritty comment:

IF the fifty Republican senators who refuse to bring up a vote on the House gun reform bill found themselves barricaded in an enclosed space with an armed perpetrator, faced with their own mortality, would it change their thinking about an archaic second amendment? or their hearts and minds? Is that power?

— Maggie Kuchta, via [email protected]