LETTERS: US Senate should oppose For the People Act

Editor: Democracy depends on honest elections. Public confidence and trust in the validity of election results is key to maintaining and increasing voter participation. Sadly, the “For the People Act” (H.R. 1/ S. 1) will actively undermine and destroy the very confidence it claims to promote. This bill was recently passed in the House and is now in the hands of America’s Senators.

H.R. 1 / S. 1 will send millions of dollars to fund the campaigns of political candidates through a six-to-one matching program financed by taxpayer money. It also allows candidates that take a salary out of their campaigns to be paid with public funds provided by taxpayers.

Even more alarming, the bill would turn the Federal Election Commission into a partisan body. Currently the FEC is bipartisan, with three members from each party. H.R. 1 / S. 1 would reduce the number to five, giving one political party a majority and the opportunity to rig elections in their party’s favor.

This bill does nothing to protect our votes or increase trust in our election process. It wastefully spends taxpayer dollars on politicians and centralizes power into the hands of incumbents. This bill could be titled the “End of Democracy Act.” I urge Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper to strengthen democracy and oppose this bill. Prove to Colorado that you really are “for the people.”

— Sarah Cassel, via [email protected]