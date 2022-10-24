LETTERS: Tom Kim will work for better education in the state legislature

Editor: I write to ask you to vote for Tom Kim for State Senate District 27. As a father of two daughters enrolled in public school, Tom is fully invested in improving the public education system in the State of Colorado. Over the last few years, parents have felt shut out of the classroom, but even worse over the past decade parents and teachers have had less and less say over how the public education system is working for our children. Working in public education myself, I have seen firsthand the frustration experienced by good teachers being forced to take time away from teaching to “manage” the top/down approach to education we are experiencing in Colorado. Tom will support teachers being allowed to teach, not simply test. Tom is committed to ensuring that our public schools are funded to benefit students. This means making sure teachers are getting paid what they deserve and have the resources they need to do their jobs effectively. Tom is also a proponent of educational choice and believes that parents know their children best. Tom truly cares about providing the best opportunities we can for our children so that they can succeed. His voice and perspective, not only regarding education, but business and public safety are desperately needed in the Colorado Senate. I ask you to join me in voting, as a fellow resident of Senate District 27, for Tom Kim.

—Stephanie Piko, via [email protected]