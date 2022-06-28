LETTERS: The Supreme Court has taken on a game of politics

Editor: I question the objectivity of the Supreme Court when one is married to a right-wing conspiracy theory advocate; when one has seven children; and when one was accused of sexual assault during a teen-age beer drinking spree.

Seems their fodder of law-speak works contradict common sense actions.

Moreover, why should Mitch McConnell have such a heavy hand in selecting these justices?

As stated in the Constitution, by the Founding Fathers, no elected official should be a lifelong politician.

The Kentucky horse has been in the Senate barn since 1985.

— Maggie Kuchta, via [email protected]