LETTERS: The Sentinel doesn’t inform, it indoctrinates

Editor: It’s really amazing that you call yourself a newspaper. All of your endorsements have been for Progressive leaning candidates in every sense. You cannot tell me that there are not conservative candidates with proven records that you cannot endorse. Yours is not a newspaper that informs but tries to indoctrinate. You might as well be known as The National enquirer.

—Neal Heater, via [email protected]

Editor’s note: The Sentinel editorial board endorsed conservative candidates in the Adams County treasurer race and in the Arapahoe County assessor race. All endorsements can be found here.