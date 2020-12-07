LETTERS: The pandemic has meant hard decisions, Congress should act

Editor: The COVID-19 pandemic means that families are being forced to make hard decisions this holiday season. Instead of deciding who’s going to bring the ham or Coquito, families must consider how much longer they can balance work responsibilities with the crushing care responsibilities this health crisis has caused. Too many people are feeling like they not only have to cancel plans with their families to stay safe and keep their loved ones safe, but they are also facing the looming decision between their livelihood and being there for their loved ones.

The provisions in Congress’ coronavirus relief bills are scheduled to sunset Dec. 31, eliminating key support for families during this pandemic. Congress must act to expand and extend paid leave provisions, and to close the loopholes that exclude millions of working families, in addition to funding the child care industry which is facing economic collapse and finding ways to continue to expand nutrition assistance and others supports to ensure no one is left without heat or enough to eat. We urge our lawmakers to do more to meet the needs of our communities during this time of year – and every day!

— Karla Gonzales Garcia, via [email protected]