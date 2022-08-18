LETTERS: Taiwan trips prove politicians make the worst diplomats

Editor: The world saw Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi accompanied by other members of Congress travel to Asia with a quick stop over in Taiwan. If Speaker Pelosi and the members of Congress want to ‘defend’ democracy and human rights, maybe they should focus their efforts here in the US first. Their transparent political ambitions and motives must have blinded them from the changing regional dynamics in the Western Pacific.

Speaker Pelosi’s and members of Congress, from both parties, continue to use Taiwan as a political pawn. Speaker Pelosi is up for re-election, and her real reasons for going to Taiwan are obviously self-serving. Republicans have been characterizing the Democrats as being ‘soft on China’ for many years. Now Speaker Pelosi can return to her district with re-election ads showing her ‘defying the threats from Beijing’, or show that she is dedicated the US global crusade disguised as, ‘democracy vs. autocracy’. People should not be surprised if those who accompanied Speaker Pelosi, and who are also up for re-election, as well, will have their campaigns do the same. What is quite fascinating, but not surprising, is that her visit to Taiwan was also supported by many Congressional Republicans. Speaker Pelosi and Congress need to be asked, “Is the US willing to go to war over Taiwan?” And,“What will it cost the American people to maintain US hegemony around the world?”

Speaker Pelosi, personifies the axiom, ‘politicians make the worst diplomats’. It was obvious by the message she resonated in her speech and at the press conference. Speaker Pelosi and those who support her Taiwan visit should consider this thoughtful line from the British comedy, Yes, Prime Minister, “Diplomacy is about surviving until the next century – politics is about surviving until Friday afternoon.”

— A.J. Jarrett, via [email protected]