LETTERS: SIDS is on the rise, but simple changes can save lives

Editor: As a pediatrician, it’s a privilege to take care of babies and provide guidance to their families. The first year of life is filled with exciting milestones, but can be an overwhelming time for new parents. With so much going on, safe infant sleep practices can fall by the wayside. This puts babies at risk for SIDS.

SIDS is the leading cause of death for infants between 1 month and 1 year of age in the U.S. Since the mid-1990s, nearly 4,000 babies have died every year in their sleep. Nearly 99% of these deaths were linked to unsafe sleep environments that contributed to infant suffocation or asphyxiation.

The good news is that infant sleep-related deaths are preventable. Making simple changes to babies’ sleep environments can reduce risk of SIDS dramatically. In the hope of spreading the word to the Denver community about safer sleep for babies, here are some simple pediatrician-approved tips for parents & caregivers to adopt:

* Follow the ABCs of Safe Sleep: babies should sleep alone, on their backs, in a crib.

* Use a firm, flat mattress and tight-fitting sheet.

* Remove soft toys and bedding (blankets, pillows, crib bumpers) from the sleep area.

* Dress the baby in a onesie or sleep-sack; don’t use loose blankets to keep them warm.

* Room-share with your baby, but don’t ever share a bed with your baby.

Together, we can spread the word to caregivers everywhere to keep babies safe as they sleep.

—Dr. Alice Burgess, via [email protected]