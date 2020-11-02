LETTERS: Should California elect the president for the other 49 states?

Editor: It’s rare to have bipartisan agreement these days. However, we’re seeing it on Proposition 113 as many Democrats, Republicans, and Independents are standing together saying NO to it. Prop 113 would give Colorado’s presidential electoral votes to whomever gets the majority of votes in the country, not based on whom we vote for in Colorado. Especially in a purple state like ours, we understand that our diverse voices may be different than CA, TX, or NY and that they should still be heard in the election—not just given over to whomever these larger population centers vote for.

This plan to formally put Colorado under California’s thumb was devised last year when a small group of wealthy Californians spent large amounts of money trying to buy our electoral votes. Our governor signed the bill but then bipartisan opposition stood up and got it on the ballot so the people can decide if they want their vote to matter. Indeed, Prop 113 should be more accurately titled “Should California elect the president for the other 49 states?”.

If our electoral votes just go to whomever wins the popular vote, candidates will not spend time in smaller population areas (ie, the vast majority of our country) but instead focus in on the larger coastal urban areas. They will cater to the “needs” of those areas while over-looking what’s important to us—because our electoral votes are now tied to those larger population centers. That diminishes Colorado’s diverse voice on the national stage and our needs will less likely be addressed.

Knowing that physical closeness breads similar thinking, our founders created the electoral college to ensure the diversity of our nation was represented. To reflect this diversity, they realized we don’t just need agreement from a lot of people, but agreement from a lot of people in a lot of different places. The National Popular vote just values quantity, not valuing the diversity of thought and experience across our country.

Let’s continue to ensure our Colorado voice is represented nationally and that presidential candidates value Colorado, not just the big coastal population centers. Let’s vote NO on Prop 113.

— Will Johnson, via [email protected]