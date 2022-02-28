LETTERS: Severe sanctions on Russia look like history repeating

Editor: One of the reasons Japan attacked the U.S. to start WWII was because of the U.S. stopping oil and other material shipments to Japan. This U.S. action was done in reaction to Japan’s aggressive military actions toward China and other Asian countries. Yesterday, the U.S. and NATO placed heavy sanctions on Russia due to their invasion of Ukraine. This morning I read that Putin has placed his strategic nuclear forces on high alert.

I fear Putin may have a similar mindset to Hitler and Stalin. Sure hope I’m wrong; however, we’d better be prepared for the worst and demonstrate our military resolve/deterence to Putin in a way he understands. Unfortunately, we’ve got “Mr. Magoo” as our POTUS. Just like Mr. Magoo, Biden may stumble us into a war, or get lucky and trip over something that’ll prevent it. Here’s to the latter.

—George Parker, via [email protected]